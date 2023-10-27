How to tell the differences between bipolar vs schizophrenia 

It's crucial to understand bipolar vs schizophrenia, especially the differences. Mental health issues are complex in nature.

It's possible that a person receives a dual diagnosis. Often, they may have a condition that resembles the symptoms of another disorder. Bipolar disorder and schizophrenia are two very unique psychological conditions that are typically misunderstood and stand out in the complex world of mental health.

Both conditions impact behavior, feelings and thoughts, but the two conditions are completely distinct. One primarily impacts mood, while the other alters our perception.

If you or your loved ones are grappling with these problems, seeking necessary assistance from a mental health expert is the initial step for a better and healthier future.

Bipolar vs schizophrenia: Is bipolar disorder the same as schizophrenia?

Bipolar vs schizophrenia can be confusing for layman.

It's important to know the difference between bipolar and schizophrenia, as it can be difficult to identify which one you could potentially be diagnosed with.

Bipolar disorders are characterized by extreme mood fluctuations. These may vary from depression to intense manic episodes. These mood shifts aren't passing emotional breakdowns but are prolonged states that last for days, weeks or even months.

Individuals battling this condition go through periods of impulsivity, high energy and grandiosity during manic states. Meanwhile, depressive states bring about feelings of loneliness, hopelessness, sadness and low energy,

Diagnosis of bipolar vs schizophrenia can only be done by a mental health professional.

Schizophrenia is essentially a thought and perception disorder. The signs of schizophrenia are hallucinations, delusions and distortions in thinking processes. People grappling with the condition can hear voices, have false perceptions or find thought organization challenging.

Unlike bipolar disorder, schizophrenia typically impacts a person's ability to distinguish the real from the unreal. In a way, a person diagnosed with schizophrenia steps away from the real world.

A key difference between both conditions is that in bipolar disorder, one can have stable durations between mood shifts. Meanwhile, schizophrenia is typically a consistent condition with minimal alterations in symptoms as time passes.

Individuals with bipolar disorder are usually aware of their mood episodes, while people with schizophrenia might find it difficult to distinguish between their delusions and reality. There's a key difference in insight or awareness about their conditions.

Exploring risk factors of developing bipolar and schizophrenia

The risk factors of bipolar vs schizophrenia are visibly quite similar.

Risk factors for schizophrenia include genetics, as it's found in familial history. Regular exposure to viruses in pregnancy months, along with early life stress, are also linked to increased levels of risk. Stimulants like cannabis can set off schizophrenic symptoms in susceptible individuals.

Genetics also plays a key role in the risk of bipolar disorder development. It's very likely that a familial history of the condition can magnify a person's susceptibility. In a few cases, prolonged high-stress levels associated with traumatic scenarios can also trigger the condition.

Gaining insight into the essential differences in bipolar vs schizophrenia and identifying the risk factors linked to each condition is important for timely intervention and treatment.

Bipolar disorder is usually treated by a combination of psychotherapy, medication and lifestyle alterations. Meanwhile, schizophrenia treatment consists of antipsychotic medications to reduce hallucinations and delusions.

Always remember, there's hope, care and treatment options available for individuals who seek treatment for bipolar or schizophrenia.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

