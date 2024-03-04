How did Thomas Kingston die: All we know about Lady Gabriella husband's death

Thomas Kingston, the spouse of Lady Gabriella Kingston and the son-in-law of the prince and princess of Michael of Kent, passed away at the young age of 45, Buckingham Palace said.

On Feb. 27, the parents of Prince William and Lady Gabriella attended a Thanksgiving service in honour of King Constantine of Greece. The Prince of Wales declined to attend the service for personal reasons. However, it was unrelated to Kingston's death.

Lady Gabriella and Kingston began dating for some years until he proposed on the tiny island of Sark in early August 2018. They married in May 2019 in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, which included a banquet at Frogmore House.

Thomas Kingston death

Mr. Kingston became a director of Devonport Capital, a private equity business. He formerly worked for the Foreign Office's diplomatic missions unit in Baghdad, Iraq, and helped secure the release of captives.

The British royal family member's provisional reason for death was ruled to be related to "a traumatic head wound," the nation's coroner said in a judicial investigation on Friday.

Senior coroner Katy Skerrett stated that Mr. Kingston took lunch with his parents at their house. After a meal, his father went outside to walk the dogs, but when he returned, Mr. Kingston was not in the home.

About 30 minutes later, his mom went looking for him. When they didn't get an answer, his father forced entrance into a closed building. Surprisingly, he found Kingston dead with a head injury, while a gun being also present at the scene.

"His father forced entry on a locked outbuilding when no reply could be gained," Skerrett said during the inquiry, according to The Guardian. "He found Mr. Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury."

"A gun was present at the scene," Skerrett added. "Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious."

The joint statement by the family read:

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

A royal official confirmed that the King and Camilla, the queen, were told of Thomas Kingston's death.

"The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family," the palace spokesperson's statement said.

