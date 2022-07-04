How To Do Flying Crow Pose (Eka Pada Galavasana) In Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Flying Crow Pose in yoga is great for strengthening the arms and core, expanding the hips and enhancing balance. To perform this pose safely and correctly, you require good yoga practice, balance and strength. This is not a pose for novices.

In both the Hatha and the third series of Ashtanga yoga, the arm-balancing pose known as Eka Pada Galavasana is practiced. It emphasises the development of the arm, shoulder and core muscles.

It is believed that the stance known as Eka Pada Galavasana is an advanced version of the pigeon pose. The legs are kep in this position like you do in the half-pigeon pose. The torso is raised off the ground on pigeon legs

How to do Flying Crow pose?

Follow the steps mentioned below to do this pose correctly:

Here are some of the safest ways to start the Flying Crow Pose:

Start with assuming theTadasana - hands at the sides of the hips and feet spaced hip distance apart.

Micro-bend your knees to lower your pelvis. With fingers spread out and clutching the floor, firmly press the feet down. The body should be in the chair pose.

Elevate your right foot with one hand, and balance it on your left thigh with the other with your arms raised, and palms facing each other.

Breathe in, and exhale while bending forward till your sternum contacts your right calf, and your hands are parallel to the ground. Look down at the ground.

Descend to the ground, and lay your palms there. Fix your right foot next to the left triceps and your right ankle under the left armpit. Bring the shin of your right leg as high as you can under your right arm.

Squeeze your elbows together, and lean forward. Slightly flex your elbows while simultaneously raising your left foot off the ground. With the left foot facing upward, try to draw it toward your glutes.

Spread your fingers as you lean forward a little bit more. While the right foot is resting on the left triceps, straighten the left leg up, with the foot pointed in the same way.

Maintain this position for as long as it is comfortable, and gradually bring the left leg back to exit the position.

Return on both legs while leaning back with your left foot on the ground. To enter the Tadasana, lift the pelvis, and place your hands on the floor. Unwind.

Benefits of Flying Crow Pose

For those who are new to arm balance, the Eka Pada Galavasana (Flying Crow Pose) can be an advanced level practice. However, if you are comfortable with arm balances, this pose can be incorporated into routines at the intermediate level. There are many benefits of the Flying Crow pose, such as:

1) Strengthens and lengthens arms and cores

The core muscles must be activated to elevate and balance the body on the folded leg. With repetition, that gradually works to bolster shoulder and arm strength.

The gluteus maximus, hip flexors, biceps, triceps, pelvic floor muscles and hips all help the body maintain balance. This pose help improve neck and leg lengthening, which is necessary for most advanced postures.

2) Improves Balance

Most practitioners might be physically fit and flexible enough to enter arm balance postures without difficulty. However, maintaining the posture is what is necessary to get the most out of any practice. To help in maintaining stability in a posture, one should endeavour to calm the mind.

The Flying Crow Pose, which demands one leg to be in the air while the other rests on the arms, is a challenge from the mental perspective. It involves a steady stare at one fixed spot, enhancing one's concentration by maintaining mental equilibrium and clearing it of distractions.

Common Mistakes to avoid while doing Flying Crow Pose

Make sure to avoid the following mistakes to get the most out of the Flying Crow pose:

1) Not breathing properly

One of the biggest mistakes people make when practicing yoga is forgetting to breathe.

With any activity, you must make sure your muscles are receiving enough oxygen for safe and optimal performance. With yoga in particular, failing to pay attention to your breathing means you'll miss out on key advantages of the practice.

At any time during your practice, if you notice yourself holding your breath, take a moment to focus again. Ask your yoga instructor to demonstrate some breathing awareness techniques if you have trouble focusing or are unclear of when to breathe during the pose.

2) Not Warming Up

You shouldn't enter the Flying Crow pose without a full warm-up, as it's one of the more challenging, physically and psychologically demanding yoga poses. Start with a few Sun Salutations, and practice poses like Warrior I to expand your hips and ground your feet (Virabhadrasana I).

