How To Do Inner Thigh Lifts in Pilates: Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Taking a Pilates class, whether on the mat or on a reformer, may be a good way to broaden your fitness horizons.

Pilates are extremely adaptable, and you can perform them in a gym or studio. Regardless of your fitness level, pilates can prove to be a game changer for you in the gym.

But first, what is pilates?

Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on strengthening muscles while also improving posture and flexibility.

Pilates movements primarily target your core, but they also engage other parts of your body. Pilates aren't limited to just one body area. Many pilates exercises target your core and trunk, however that doesn't just refer to your abs.

Although Pilates is characterized as an exercise for the core or abdominal muscles, it's vital to remember that the core encompasses the entire trunk, including the abdominals, hips, inner and outer thighs, and back.

One of the most targeted movements in the pilates mat work program is the inner thigh lift. It's an adductor exercise that works the groin's inner thigh muscles, which pull the thigh towards the body's midline.

The abductors work in this motion, which is the polar opposite of the side leg raise. If properly set up for this exercise, you will notice that it tones the inner thigh while also working the abdominals.

How to ace inner thigh lifts in pilates?

To focus properly on your inner thighs while doing Pilates, follow these steps:

Begin by lying on your side and forming a long line with your body. Make a banana shape with your legs by moving them a few inches ahead of you.

Raise your ribs and rest your head in the palm of your hand. Make sure your back and neck are in proper alignment.

Raise your upper leg's foot to rest in front of your hips.

Grasp the outside of your ankle with your top hand, which is threaded behind your leg.

Inhale and lift the lower leg off the floor with your long leg. Keep your knee straight as you lift; don't bend it.

As you lower the leg back down, exhale and maintain that sense of length.

Lower your legs and switch to your back to complete the release. Repeat the process on the other side.

Different variations of inner thigh lifts

Inner thigh lifts in pilates can be done in a variety of ways depending on your skill level and goals.

Neck-Friendly Inner Thigh Lift

Beginners, as well as individuals with neck or shoulder problems, can make the following changes:

Rather than propping up your head on your hand, place it on an outstretched arm.

If you want extra stability, rest your top leg's foot in front of your thigh rather than your hip, and position your top hand flat on the floor in front of your chest.

As indicated above, perform the inner thigh raise exercise.

Inner Thigh Lift with Pulsing

Here's how to make the simple inner thigh raise more difficult:

Raise your ribs and rest your head on the palm of your hand. Make sure your back and neck are in proper alignment.

Raise your upper leg's foot and place it in front of your hips.

Hold the outside of your ankle with your top hand as you thread it behind your calf.

Inhale and lift the lower leg off the floor with your long leg. Keep your knee straight as you lift; don't bend it.

Hold for a few beats before lowering the leg carefully.

How are inner thigh lifts beneficial?

Since the inner thigh muscles don't receive much of a workout in everyday life, completing specific workouts can assist in keeping them in harmony with the rest of the lower body and core, as well as supporting the knee and hip joints.

When you put up a solid core to accomplish the activity, the inner thigh raise also works the abdominals. You'll improve your core strength and stability, as well as your balance and leg strength. The top leg's location might provide an additional hip stretch.

Working your inner thighs (adductor muscles) is important for pulling your legs towards the center of your body and improving hip and knee joint stability.

Mistakes to avoid

To get the most out of the inner thigh lifts, be mindful of these things:

Make sure you're aligned appropriately to get the most out of your inner thigh lift.

While your adductors work to elevate your outstretched leg, engage your core and use it to keep your body straight and stable.

Allowing your top hip to move forward towards your bent knee or back behind you is difficult. Maintain a stacked hip position, as if your back were evenly placed against a wall.

