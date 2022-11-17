How To Get Rid of Bags Under Eyes -7 Tips to Try Today

It's annoying to have bags under eyes when you wake up, especially in the Zoom era when laptop cameras can be used to highlight all of our flaws. The best ways to combat under-eye puffiness is to drink enough water, get enough rest, and limit your intake of salt and alcohol. However, sometimes precautionary measures fail to work.

Even though there are countless potential causes for bags under eyes, changing a few small aspects of your daily routine is the easiest method to permanently eliminate them.

Festoons, an accumulation of fluid and extra skin due to inherited features, stress, lack of sleep, and other reasons are some of the most typical causes of bags under eyes.

Tips to Get Rid of Bags Under Eyes

Depending on the cause, there are various methods to reduce the number of bags under eyes. Lower lids that occasionally swell due to fluid accumulation under the eyes can be temporarily reduced in size with at-home treatments.

Here are some of the tips you can try:

1) Cucumber on eyes

Vitamin K is abundant in cucumbers, which have a cooling impact and can aid in reducing puffiness.

It is advised to lay down and cover both the upper and lower eyelids with a thin layer of cool, not frozen, cucumber slices. About 15 minutes should pass with them on.

2) Cold compress

The appearance of baggy eyes can also be reduced by using a cold compress, which acts similarly to tea bags by constricting your blood vessels. Ensure that the compress does not get too cold.

You can wrap it in a towel before applying it beneath the eye. For just a few minutes, place the compress beneath your eyes.

3) Tea bags under your eyes

Tea bags containing white, green, oolong, or black tea can be beneficial because caffeine has astringent and anti-inflammatory effects when applied topically. Brew two tea bags in accordance with the directions provided by the manufacturer.

Let them sit at room temperature after that, or even better, chill them in the refrigerator. Last but not least, put them beneath your eyes for 10 minutes.

4) Say NO to cigarettes and alcohol

This one should be obvious to everyone. Stop smoking right away if you do. In addition to being unhealthy, smoking weakens and dries down the skin all over your body.

Additionally, it causes early aging, especially around the eyes. The toxic, hazardous compounds in cigarettes irritate your eyes and the tissues near them, causing those bags and dark circles you're trying to get rid of.

Alcohol consumption may also contribute to the appearance of bags under eyes. Additionally, alcohol dehydrates your skin and body, irritating the delicate skin around your eyes and making them look sunken and dark.

5) Get enough sleep

Not only is sleep essential for overall health, but it also plays a key role in avoiding bags under eyes. Cortisol, a stress hormone, is produced in greater amounts when you don't get enough sleep.

Collagen and elastin, two proteins that maintain your skin's youthful and healthy appearance, can be broken down by this hormone. So, whether you believe you need it or not, make sure you get at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night.

6) Drink plenty of water

Eye bags are caused by water retention, but this does not mean you should stop drinking.

Our body is 60% water, therefore if it senses that it is not getting enough water, it will start to hold on to what it already has.

Maintaining appropriate hydration throughout the day helps to minimize the look of bags under your eyes. If you dislike plain water, consider infusing it with fruit cordial or herbal tea that has been caffeine-free. This is one of the many reasons why you should drink plenty of water.

7) Facial massage and face yoga

These techniques support lymphatic drainage and circulation, which unquestionably aid in preventing the accumulation of fluid under the eyes.

Since the skin around the eyes is so delicate, you should use extreme caution to avoid aggravating the situation. Try the best face yoga exercises for puffy eyes.

Conclusion

Under-eye puffiness might be brought on by a salty meal or a tearful night. Daily routines like rubbing your eyes, smoking, and binge drinking can also cause bags under eyes.

As you age, these bags tend to only get worse, so the majority of us will eventually have to deal with them. Despite the fact that minor bags usually don't necessitate serious medical attention, you can reduce baggy eyes with the help of the aforementioned tips.

