Every runner who has hit a plateau wants to know how to run faster for longer. Running at greater speeds is not only an exhilarating experience, but it is also beneficial for your overall health and longevity.

As with any other workout, you need to introduce a new stimulus to shock your body into improvement. Luckily, there are many ways to learn how to run faster and build endurance without fatiguing your body and protecting your joints.

How To Run Faster: 5 Best Ways To Increase Your Speed

1) Test out your limits, but listen to your body

One of the first steps to learning how to run faster involves your own mental strength. Learn how it feels to pick up the pace, starting with short bursts of speed work.

Initially, this process may be tough on your joints, muscles, and breathing, which may fatigue you sooner than usual. Remember that this is completely normal, and your body will soon adapt to the new stress.

However, you have to learn how to spot the difference between discomfort and true pain. While "pushing past the pain" is okay for athletes with years of experience, a beginner may end up injured and relegated to the sidelines for quite a while.

If you want to learn how to run faster, the pace calculator is your best friend. Input your distance and time in any online calculator to find out your current pace, and use it as a benchmark to evaluate improvements over time.

2) Slowly increase your mileage

There are no shortcuts to improving your speed. You need to run more frequently.

Increase your total mileage gradually - by around 10% per week. Doubling your mileage in a week may be possible, but it is also a good way to invite horrible shin splints. Therefore, remember to be patient with yourself and improve your speed gradually.

3) Correct any mistakes in form

Proper form is one of the biggest factors that people overlook when learning to run faster. If you do not have the basics right, you cannot progress beyond a certain threshold without expending more energy and time.

As you run, relax your shoulders and let your arms swing naturally. Take shorter strides to expend less energy. Even tiny changes to your posture and gait will allow your body to move with less effort and greater ease, thereby increasing your overall endurance and speed.

4) Add tempo runs to your routine

Tempo runs are 10-45 minute runs that help the runner improve pace, endurance, and discipline.

They are also ideal for increasing your anaerobic threshold, which will help you to run longer and over greater distances.

5) Perform speed work

Speedwork is an important step towards learning how to run faster, and for good reason. This can be done by introducing high-intensity interval training or structured intervals to your routine.

Studies have shown that this approach can build endurance as well as muscle mass. Initially, start with one HIIT workout a week and slowly build up. Use a treadmill or track to accurately measure interval distance and time.

Bonus Tips on How to Run Faster:

Start resistance training 2-3 times a week

Incorporate fartlek training

Add uphill training

Follow a well-balanced diet and allow the body to recover properly

Listen to your body

Take rest days when required

Use the right running shoes

Takeaway

If you want to learn how to run faster, follow the aforementioned tips. Make sure you combine resistance training, speed work, and tempo runs for better results.

