How to treat lice at home? Home remedies for body lice

We are here to discuss the home remedies for body lice. When you get in contact with an infected individual who is already suffering from lice, you also get this disease. Sharing common items can also do the same. Once affected by body lice you feel itchiness and irritation all over your body. This can be a matter of hygiene, leading to sheer discomfort.

Home remedies for body lice thus come into play while treating it. In our homes, we have several oils and foods in the kitchen and other household products that can help us fight this disease or condition. There are three types of lice. Head, body, and pubic lice. Let us understand more about body lice in this article and how we can treat it at home.

What is body lice?

Body lice is infuriating (Image by Nate Neelson/Unsplash)

Body lice are insects that feed on our blood. They look like small seeds and are slightly bigger than the head lice. They can live for 30 days without the host or without feeding on blood. They are usually found in areas that are very contaminated and unsanitary. They live inside clothes, bedding, and pillows. In a day these insects travel to the body multiple times to suck blood.

They can cause epidemics if not controlled because they multiply and spread very fast. They can bite in multiple places in the body like the neck, shoulder, armpits, etc.

Symptoms

Itching can be reduced with home remedies for body lice (Image by Romina Farias/Unsplash)

The symptoms include rashes, redness, and excessive itching on the neck, forearms, armpits, and other areas, causing infections, tickling, and burning sensations.

Home remedies for body lice/Home treatment

Doing laundry is the first step(Image by Engin Akyurt/Unsplash)

The first thing is to stay hygienic by cleaning all your clothes and washing them regularly. Change your bedsheets, pillowcases, and blankets often. Do not share any clothing with someone who is infected. Stay safe and clean.

Let us see the home remedies for body lice treatment.

1. Lemon juice can be used on the affected area and the bites. This juice can kill these insects and also lessen the irritation caused by their bites.

2. Alovera: There is Salycylic acid in Alovera gel which can treat and prevent the lice bites.

3. You can wash the area with cold water and antiseptic or any soap to lessen the irritation

4. Ice packs: Ice can reduce swelling and inflammation. You can take an ice pack wrapped up in a towel and apply it to the affected area for relief.

Use ice as a home remedy for body lice (Image by Aaron Burden/Unsplash)

5. Witch hazel can be used on the bites. This herb has healing properties against bug bites and skin irritation.

6. Oatmeal: An oatmeal paste can be applied to the bites. There is gluten in oatmeal which can provide relief.

7. Cucumber slices can be put on the bites. They have cooling and soothing properties.

Sliced cucumber has cooling properties: Home remedies for body lice(Image by Louis Hansel/Unsplash)

8. Hot water bath: A hot water bath or a medicinal bath can be helpful to get rid of body lice. The medicinal water can ease the irritation and reduce the redness and itching.

How to prevent body lice

Personal hygiene is important (Image by Brandy Kennedy/Unsplash)

The thing that has to be kept in mind is personal hygiene. Have a bath every day. Do not visit places that are too crowded with no hygiene standards followed. When you are washing your clothes, wash them with a good detergent with antiseptic in it and also at a high temperature to kill all the bugs and lice. Once this lice is treated all the rashes and itchiness go away with it.

Eliminating lice is not that hard with the home remedies for body lice. You just need to find time for yourself. Wash your hair, your body, and your clothes regularly. Take hot water water or a sitz bath often. Add some medicines and jump in your bathtub. Say goodbye to lice and stay clean and hygienic.