8 surprising benefits of lemongrass essential oil 

Lemongrass essential oil has proved itself to be a holy grail in the beauty industry, offering many other health advantages. Lemongrass, a selected plant from India, isn't a citrus, despite its leading name. Its use as a herb is common in Thai, Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Indonesian dishes.

Lemongrass oil, thanks to its antibacterial traits, once served as a natural food preservative. It has also been used to preserve food in the past because of its antibacterial properties.

Lemongrass oil is derived from the dried leaves and has a pleasant aroma. If you experience discomfort from jet lag, this oil can be of great assistance to you. Its distinct qualities might also aid in keeping fleas and pests away from your cat.

Here, we look into more benefits of lemongrass essential oil that you may not have been aware of:

8 benefits of lemongrass essential oil

1) Mood enhancer

Lemongrass essential oil is very effective in aromatherapy treatments for low-energy situations because it is such an energizing and invigorating essential oil.

Its restorative, along with mood-boosting effects, promotes cheerfulness while producing an atmosphere that is fresh and clean. It is used in aromatherapy to combat symptoms of stress, anxiety, and even depression.

8 essential oil benefits (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by heitor)

2) Antifungal Properties

Lemongrass essential oil has powerful anti-fungal effects. This inhibits the spread of fungi on the body which can prove to be fatal in many cases.

It is specifically said to combat candida species' growth on the hair, nails, and skin. When used topically, it prevents the emergence and growth of any yeast-based infection.

Benefits of lemongrass oil (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by anete)

3) Enhanced scents

If you're looking for an organic deodorizer, lemongrass oil might be just what you need. This fruity oil is well-known for its antimicrobial and odor-masking capabilities.

Lemongrass oil can be used externally to combat bacteria and avoid unpleasant odors, in addition to aromatherapy. It can also be added to your preferred soaps and cosmetics. You can even make a natural air freshener by mixing it with water.

Benefits of lemongrass oil (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by doterra)

4) improve gut health

Lemongrass oil is known to protect the stomach from harm, like ulcers and irritation that can result in painful consequences like vomiting, heartburn, and nausea.

It's believed that this oil might also help with diarrhea, possibly because it can reduce inflammation. Lemongrass tea, in this regard, is an effective solution.

Importance of lemongrass oil (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Karolina)

5) Anti-nausea

Lemongrass is used as a cure for a variety of digestive issues, including stomachaches and gastric ulcers. Lemongrass additionally serves as a common element in herbal beverages and nausea supplements.

Although most herbal remedies contain dried lemongrass leaves, aromatherapy with the essential oil may provide similar advantages.

Benefits of lemongrass oil (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by monstera)

6) Kills lice

One of the most important advantages of applying lemongrass oil to hair is that it kills lice. Without a doubt, lice can harm healthy hair, cause hair loss, and can create a pretty embarrassing situation for the affected individual in public settings,

Applying shampoo or other items on a regular basis will harm your hair. As a result, you should consider using lemongrass oil to eliminate lice because it has fewer adverse effects on hair compared to other chemicals.

Advantages of lemongrass oil (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by moose)

7) Post-workout relaxation

Lemongrass essential oil is also beneficial to the body after physical exertion due to its calming characteristics. Consider using lemongrass essential oil directly as needed after a strenuous workout to benefit from the oil's calming effects.

Lemongrass can also be diluted and applied after an extended workout for a rejuvenating sensation. Whatever type of training you pick, lemongrass essential oil may help calm the body after physical strain.

Importance of lemongrass oil(image sourced via Pexels / Photo by cottonbro)

8) Skin benefits

Lemongrass essential oil is a gem for skin care. By adding it to your beauty regimen, it can help combat acne, add glow to your skin, and make it look stunning.

Lemongrass essential oils have become one of the most popular ingredients in skincare as they also promote a good night's sleep, which is a prerequisite for better skin.

Benefits of lemongrass oil (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by monsterra)

Lemongrass essential oil does wonders for the skin, making it a solid choice for skincare. It's no wonder lemongrass is a rage in soaps, lotions, shampoos, and even aromatherapy oils nowadays. It's easy availability, budget-friendly price, and heaps of plant-based benefits make it stand out.