How to do TRX Cross Balance Lunges: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The TRX cross balance lunges, also called TRX curtsy lunge, is an ideal intermediate-level exercise for people who want to develop their core stability as well as single-leg strength to undertake any type of lower body movement. To perform the exercise, you need a TRX suspension trainer adjusted to its mid-length, a tight grip on the handles and your body weight to correctly perform the move.

TRX cross balance lunges largely target your glutes, cores, calves and quadriceps. You can incorporate this exercise into your lower body workout routine, or simply perform it to improve your balance.

How to perform TRX cross balance lunges? Correct form and technique

To get started:

Before starting the exercise, you need to make sure the cables of the TRX suspension trainer machine are securely attached to the anchor point. Also, ensure to adjust the straps so they are at about mid-length.

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight with your body towards the anchor point, and tightly grab the handles of the machine.

Step slightly back while pulling the suspension strap so that it's absolutely straight.

Make sure your arms are extended forward, and your palms are facing each other.

Stand in a way that your left leg is in the centre with the TRX anchor point, while keeping your back straight and core tight.

Extend your right leg, and rotate your leg externally as you lower your body into a lunge position. While doing that, make sure your right foot is crossing your left, and your right toe is touching the floor.

To maintain balance during the exercise, you may press through your left foot, and keep your body stable.

Push through your left heel, and reverse the movement, and again take the initial position.

Perform the move for a desired number of repetitions, and repeat the same on the other leg.

Here's a video for your reference:

Benefits of performing TRX cross balance lunges

When performing TRX cross balance lunges, the muscles targeted include your lower body muscles, such as your glutes, cores, calves and quads.

This exercise requires you to work on each leg separately, which in turn, forces your stabilising muscles to work even harder and keeps your body stable and balanced.

Additionally, this exercise also helps improve your stability, power, strength and overall athletic performance.

Various studies suggest that exercises done with the use of suspension training aid in reducing cholesterol levels and body fat, while also lowering high blood pressure. Combining suspension training workouts with interval training can be especially beneficial for older adults and help improve their stability, balance, strength and functional mobility.

You can add TRX cross balance lunges to your strength training routine and help with day-to-day activities.

Other effective variations of TRX cross balance lunges:

This exercise can also be performed in various variations to suit your fitness level:

1) Basic TRX lunge

An easy alternative is to perform a basic TRX lunge. In this variation, you need to hold the straps, step a little forward with one leg, and lower your body into a basic lunge position. Stop lunging once your thighs get parallel to the floor. Reverse the position, and repeat the same on the other leg.

2) Basic curtsy lunges

If you are a beginner, start by doing a basic curtsy lunge without any suspension cable. Doing a basic curtsy lunge will help you become comfortable with the exercise and develop your leg strength so you may perform the advanced variations efficiently. To perform this variation:

Stand straight with your feet at your hip distance.

Put your right foot clockwise, just behind your left foot.

Touch your right toe to the ground, and lower your body into a lunge position.

Raise your body; move your right foot counterclockwise, and take the starting position.

Repeat the same movement on the left side.

3) TRX lunge by holding the position

Another way to make this exercise more challenging is to balance one leg and hold the cross balance position for a few seconds. Start by holding the position for ten seconds, and gradually work your way up to 40 seconds or more.

4) Combining TRX cross balance lunges to different lunge variations

Combining TRX cross balance lunges with other lunge variations, such as a reverse lunge or side lunge, can also enhance the overall intensity and effectiveness of the exercise.

Common mistakes to avoid

When performing TRX cross balance lunges, avoid these mistakes to ensure optimum safety and benefits:

When doing the exercise, many people tend to pull the suspension cables with their arms to return to the initial position. Remember that this is a single-leg strength training exercise and not an arm workout. So, use your legs throughout the movement and push through your heels to get back to the starting position.

Do not rotate or twist your hips too much during the exercise, as it can increase instability and may result in injuries to your lower back and hips.

Make sure to maintain the correct form throughout the exercise, and align your body correctly by having your leg perfectly aligned with the machine’s anchor point.

Also, be aware of your knee placement and core engagement throughout the move.

Bottomline

Though TRX cross balance lunges are safe exercises to perform, you need to give proper attention to your body movement and position at all times. Always start slow with a basic TRX or curtsy lunge, and shift to the advanced variations. As you develop endurance and strength, increase the reps, and master the movement.

If you have problems with your lower back, shoulders, knees, or hips, consult your doctor before performing TRX cross balance lunges and their variations to make sure the exercise is safe for you.

