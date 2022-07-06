How to Use an Olympic Weight Bench: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Olympic weight bench may not be available at every gym, as it’s primarily used to withstand an extremely heavy weight. These benches are of higher durability and are used for advanced weight training.

However, if you have access to an Olympic bench, you must try to use it once in a while to understand how it differs from standard benches.

Correct Way of Using Olympic Weight Bench

It’s not that you cannot use this bench in a similar way you use a standard bench. Ideally, you'll still need to set it up with a barbell and weights before doing exercises such as barbell chest press or incline chest press.

However, when you have a higher durability bench, you can use Olympic bars to exercise, as the equipment is made to support such extreme weights.

Mostly, bodybuilders and individuals preparing for fitness competitions use these benches to improve their PR for chest press.

These barbells in itself are quite heavy and can support hundreds of pounds. Considering the overall weight, an Olympic weight bench is able to withstand that force, which standard benches may not be able to.

Moreover, these benches are wider and take up more space than a standard bench. Hence, if you find them at the gym, they'll probably be located in an area where other equipment and machines aren’t nearby.

Tips for Using Olympic Weight Bench

An Olympic weight bench can be used for multiple workouts such as declined chest press, barbell chest press, leg curls, leg extensions, bicep curls and others.

So, if you’re using such a bench, you might as well create a workout that combines various movements.

In fact, this is an ideal bench for doing a full body workout. You can work your upper body with a chest press (chest), single arm dumbbell row (lats), seated overhead shoulder press (shoulder), seated bicep curl (biceps), seated overhead extension (triceps). You can also use the bench for leg curls (hamstrings) and leg extensions (quads).

This bench can be used in a decline angle while keeping your legs locked on the leg extension bar to do crunches. This exercise will work your core muscles, giving you the perfect full body workout.

Benefits of Using Olympic Weight Bench

As mentioned earlier, the primary benefit of using an Olympic weight bench is to be able to do heavy weights, which the usual standard benches cannot support. Moreover, it can work on your full body.

In fact, if you’re planning to invest in a bench for home workouts, consider an Olympic weight bench. It’ll save you from having to find other equipment or benches for other exercises.

Common Mistakes

The only mistake many make when using the Olympic weight bench for the first time is trying to go too heavy.

It’s fine to let your body take its time and build strength before you can lift extremely heavy weights. Just because you’re using an Olympic weight bench doesn’t mean you have to use Olympic level weights.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far