How to do Windshield Wipers Exercise for Fat Loss? Benefits & Technique

Windshield wipers exercise, also known as laying or floor wipers, are a bodyweight workout. When done correctly, your legs serve as the windshield, and the motion is similar to that of a car wiper.

Before trying out this core exercise, keep in mind that you don't usually focus fat loss in particular body areas. The windshield wipers exercise works numerous muscle groups at once, including core, arms, hip flexors and those harder-to-reach places like the obliques.

The simplest form of this exercise is lying on the floor and moving both legs simultaneously side to side without letting them touch the ground.

How to do Windshield Wipers Exercise?

The windshield wipers exercise works every muscle in the body, giving you a full-body workout. When performing this exercise, it's crucial to maintain controlled, steady motions for appropriate form and technique.

Here’s how to do it:

Lay face-up on an exercise mat with your arms at your sides and hands downward. Your pelvis and spine should be in a neutral alignment. Keep your ribcage down while slightly tucking your pelvis. Your chin should stay tucked throughout the exercise.

Pull your knees to your chest by engaging your core and standing on your feet. Your legs can be straightened or kept bent. To build stability in your lower body, keep your legs parallel to the ground, and squeeze them together.

Keep your upper torso engaged, and steadily descend your legs towards the left side of your body while keeping a neutral spine. To control your movement, use your legs and midsection.

Pause just before your legs touch the ground at the bottom of the movement.

As you start to rotate your legs to the right side of your body, contract your abdominals. You should only sway to each side as far as you can.

For the number of repetitions you want, keep alternating back and forth like windshield wipers.

Benefits of Windshield Wipers Exercise

While some doubt the benefits of this workout, including windshield wipers in your workout regime can have some positive effects. Among the most significant ones are:

1) Stringer core: Windshield wipers are a form of resistance exercise that can help you build stronger muscles in your core.

2) Aid in weight loss: Windshield wipers can take more energy than you would need doing your normal daily activity. Having higher muscular mass also aids in calorie burning. Although neither is a certain way to lose weight, they both potentially help. If losing weight is your objective, keep in mind that there are superior workout options, though.

3) No equipment needed: Windshield wipers are a bodyweight workout, so there's no need to purchase special equipment or travel to the gym. However, an accommodating surface, such as a yoga mat, might make the activity more comfortable.

4) Better Sleep: Exercises like using windshield wipers can enhance the quality and quantity of your sleep, which has numerous benefits.

5) Reduces ageing: Using windshield wipers won't stop ageing. However, certain ageing indicators that are linked to detrimental health impacts can be slowed down through this exercise.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Many people make the mistake of using their legs to gain momentum rather than their core power. Due to excessive reliance on the hips, you may get back or hip pain.

Keep in mind that, as this is a core exercise, only the core should be worked out. Not doing so can cause discomfort and also not produce the desired results. To avoid getting injured, follow the proper steps as given below:

Squeeze the core while you swing your legs back and forth. Stop or slow down if you sense that you're using your legs excessively.

If you have leg or hip fatigue, you're not engaging your core. Restart the exercise by pulling the navel in the direction of the spine.

Takeaway

As long as proper technique is used, incorporating windshield wipers to your fitness programme has many benefits. To see the results, the simplest version of the exercise should be made more difficult.

Remember that consistency is also key. Even if it's challenging at first, you get better with practice. So go ahead, and put yourself to the test by performing the windshield wipers exercise.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried Windshield wipers exercise? Yess!! No 0 votes so far