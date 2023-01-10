You will probably be surprised to learn that your kitchen gas stove might be causing asthma in your kids. A study conducted by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health shows that children are thirty-four percent more at risk of getting asthma because of the usage of gas stoves at home.

Burning gas tends to release pollutants like formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen monoxide, which further increases the possibility of developing respiratory damage.

In this article, we will discuss how your kitchen gas stove can give your kids asthma along with the storage and poisoning symptoms of natural gas.

Many children are affected by the gas stoves in U.S.A. (Image via Pexels/Anrea Piacquadio)

Kitchen Gas Stove Causes Asthma for Kids

It is pointed out that incorporation of the proper ventilation system can help to significantly lower the pollutants concentration generated from the kitchen gas stoves. Lack of a proper ventilation system while using the kitchen gas stove can lead to an increase in nitrogen dioxide levels in your home. Nitrogen dioxide along with other pollutants released by the gas stove can increase the possibility of children developing lung conditions. There has been news about Joe Biden’s administration consideration to regulate or ban the sale of gas cookers in America.

Natural Gas Storage

You should always talk to the professionals for installations of such equipment in your homes. This is because natural gas, just like electricity, tends to be a dangerous and flammable energy source that should be handled with utmost care.

It is important to ensure safe and efficient storage of kitchen gas stove along with natural gas at home. With proper ventilation and storage of natural gas, it might not be as harmful for your health.

Natural Gas Poisoning Symptoms

There are some symptoms of natural gas poisoning that one should be aware of. Exposure to lower levels of natural gas can cause problems in breathing, nausea, headache, fatigue, and dizziness.

However, high levels of exposure to natural gas poisoning symptoms include problems in focusing, feelings of suffocation, severe headaches, extreme tiredness, memory problems, and more. If you feel that either your child or yourself are suffering from natural gas poisoning symptoms, then it is recommended to immediately talk to the medical professional. Prolonged exposure to natural gas can have a long-term impact on your overall health and body.

Gas stoves can cause serious problems (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Many cities and states in the U.S.A. that do not require kitchen gas stove to be vented outwards. However, exhaust fans might not effectively clean the indoor pollution and it is not necessary that people will always use them. That is why it is extremely important that the Biden administration step up these oversights by taking important measures. The government can either take measures to regulate indoor air quality or they can regulate pollutants that are generated from kitchen gas stoves.

Poll : 0 votes