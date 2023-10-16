Howie Mandel's OCD fight: How his wife helped him

Howie Mandel is tired of the myths and jokes around OCD and has the complete right to be so. In an interview with Today.com, he revealed the things that people have told him about OCD and how casually the diagnosis is thrown around.

Thinking about his encounters, Howie stated:

"I can’t tell you how many people come up to me and go, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m a little OCD, too. I like everything in order. If my room is not clean, I’m just not happy. I've got a little OCD."

He responded with exasperation that you can't have a little OCD. This is also true for other mental health issues. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a serious mental health concern that many people, including celebrities like Howie, live with.

Howie has much to joke about, but not his mental health. (Image via vecteezy/ Kathy Hutchins)

Howie Mandel talks about living with OCD

Howie has gained popularity in the household for his role as a comedian and as a judge in America's Got Talent. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kathy Hutchins)

The interview shed light on Howie Mandel and mental health by highlighting his personal experiences managing Obsessive-compulsive disorder. On the outside, Howie has everything he needs to give himself the best life. However, inside his head, as described by him, "It is a war zone, and it’s a war worth fighting, and I continue to fight it."

The Canadian is also popularly known to fist-bump people rather than shake hands. His condition is not limited to this and severely impacted his life back in his 40s, when he was diagnosed with OCD.

It seems that Howie struggled with the fear of contamination and made sure that his wife sprayed everything. He would also remove the toys that touched the ground. Howie's wife knew at that point that he would benefit from professional help. His wife gave him an ultimatum to seek therapy since it significantly impacted their lives. Therapy not only helped him become comfortable with his diagnosis but also recognized that there is no single treatment or a single trigger.

Howie Mandel benefits from a combination of therapy, particularly exposure and prevention therapy, and medications. He encourages his fans and audience to seek help and quotes:

"When one is suffering, when one is drowning, you need to say 'Help!' Otherwise, you just quietly drown."

Howie Mandel more than anyone else, recognizes that being diagnosed can be scary, and there is a stigma and myth attached to it. But, he is on a mission to de-stigmatize it and create greater awareness.

Howie Mandel's mental health representation makes a huge difference for those with similar lived experiences. If you are struggling to visit a mental health professional, you should know that most of us experience this.

OCD is a prevalent condition and with the right assistance, you can learn to better deal with your triggers. Howie Mandel still doesn't shake hands with others, but he is getting there.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.