Hyperbolic stretching is an online workout programme that claims to help improve flexibility in just four weeks. You can buy this self-paced programme from their website and follow the videos at home.

As interesting and fun as it sounds, does this flexibility programme really work? Is it legit? Read on to find out.

What is hyperbolic stretching?

Created by former computer programmer Alex Larsson, hyperbolic stretching is a 30-day digital flexibility programme. It includes 21 exercise videos that you need to perform for about eight minutes every day to see results.

This four-week stretching programme claims to help enhance flexibility while also strengthening the muscles. It's available in two different variants, for women and men. The exercise videos in the programme are self-paced so that you can easily follow them at home.

The stretching programme is typically based on the idea that different stretching routines are required for men and women, and that full body flexibility can be boosted in just four weeks. Furthermore, it also claims to be suitable for advanced and beginner exercisers alike.

Hyperbolic stretching includes the following video content:

4 weeks to front splits video series

4 weeks to side splits video series

Complete upper body stretching routine

Dynamic stretching and flexibility routine

Easy bridge

Pike mastery

Is hyperbolic stretching effective? Does it work?

It's suitable for beginners. (Photo via Pexels/RUN 4 FFWPU)

First things first: there're not enough scientific results to support the claim that hyperbolic stretching is more result-worthy in improving range of motion than other stretching routines.

However, the fact that this programme uses principles of different exercise types such as martial arts and dance and tailors them into one easy-to-use routine is impressive. According to its website, this four-week stretching plan has helped many people worldwide, with several positive reviews from existing and former customers.

Another impressive aspect about this online workout programme is that you get lifetime access to its content and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Benefits

As per the website, the stretch programme is more than just a routine that enhances flexibility. It also:

improves body posture

reduces tightness and tension in the muscles

improves sleep quality

improves blood circulation

improves overall athletic performance

reduces post-workout pain and soreness

The benefits of stretching exercises on overall mobility and flexibility can have a great impact on your well-being and mental health as well.

Hyperbolic stretching review

Hyperbolic stretching has lakhs of people around the world considering this routine for their flexibility. Positive reviews of the program, according to the website, include:

simple exercises

easy to follow

suitable for beginners

reasonable price

increased strength and flexibility

There are also some negative reviews based on the customer's experience. Certain cons that people have found with this online workout program include:

unclear instructions about where the stretch is to be felt

muscular pain and soreness

no drastic changes in flexibility in four weeks

Want to try? Consider the following things

This type of stretching might improve sleep quality. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you're willing to give this stretch programme a try, remember the following things before making a purchase:

First, consult your doctor before trying this programme, especially if you have a history of chronic pain or have had a recent injury. While mobility exercises and stretching are excellent for a rehabilitation plan, you must talk to your doctor about the programme to ensure that it fits with your recovery treatment.

Contrary to the claim that hyperbolic stretching is great for chronic pain, it's important to remember that it’s not a treatment, and excessive stretching can worsen your condition.

If you have chronic pain, do not attempt this type of stretch. (Photo via Pexels/Osvaldo Castillo)

If you're an absolute newbie and unsure about your ability to do the stretches, it's best to go for a lighter dynamic stretching session before making your purchase.

Last but not least, always remember that just like any other workout programme, the hyperbolic stretching plan also relies on consistency and regularity. So, if you are 100% sure that you can stick to this eight-minute routine for four weeks, only then should you purchase it.

