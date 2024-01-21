Have you heard of hyperthyroidism? It's all about your thyroid producing too many hormones. This power player, nestled in your neck, plays a major role in your body's energy play. But, too many hormones?

They can impact just about everything - from a racing heartbeat and rapid weight loss to your hair taking a walk. Figuring out why you have got this condition might have you spinning. However, once you listen to your body you can keep it in check.

How serious is hyperthyroidism?

This can cause serious health issues (Image via Freepik)

You might question if hyperthyroidism is a big deal. Well, it is indeed serious. If ignored, this can lead to risky problems with your heart such as an irregular heartbeat, high BP, a heart attack, and even heart failure.

This condition can give you a rush of energy but also wear you out fast. You might sweat tons and have a rapid heartbeat. You can feel shaky and have a tough time catching sleep. It appears more in some families, but it's not always due to this condition. On the other hand, there is hypothyroidism.

This is the opposite of hyperthyroidism and happens when your thyroid doesn't work as hard or makes enough hormones. With hypothyroidism, you could gain weight, feel blue, and have heavy periods.

Hyperthyroidism: signs and sypmtoms

Is it a sign for concern? (Image via Vecteezy/ TatianaG)

Diagnosing this condition can be tough because it can look like other health problems. Older adults might get it wrong for depression or dementia because they might not show the usual signs of hyperthyroidism.

People with this condition might feel nervous, have a faster heartbeat, feel hot easily, have thinner skin, and lose hair quickly. Other signs include having to go to the bathroom more often, missed periods or muscle weakness.

There are some common causes of getting this condition. One of them is Graves' disease. This is a sickness where your body makes the thyroid work too hard. Another cause is thyroiditis which is when the thyroid gland gets inflamed. Both these conditions affect women more.

How do doctors check if you have this condition?

Medical procedure to identify thyroid (Image via Freepik/ stefamerpik)

They see if your neck's swollen, meaning the thyroid gland might be bigger. They also check for hand tremors, bulgy eyes, quick reflexes, and a speedy heartbeat. Blood tests, radioactive iodine tests, and thyroid scans are other ways they can look into it. Sometimes, they may even use an ultrasound for a closer view of your thyroid gland.

In conclusion, hyperthyroidism generally takes its time, but in younger people, it can move quicker. If you have got this condition, it's important to frequently check your hormone levels to control your thyroid gland.

Remember the symptoms we shared earlier? If any of those start to show, make sure to book a doctor's appointment as soon as possible. They can get you back in shape in no time. With an accurate diagnosis and treatment, life becomes a lot easier, helping you avoid medical issues that could disturb your life.

Keep yourself informed, and take action when necessary. By taking care of yourself, you can prevent this complicated thyroid condition from troubling you. The golden advice here? Always listen to your body; it knows what it needs. Stay with us for more handy health advisories as we're here to support you.