“I Don’t Count the Reps. The Funny Thing Is I Never Count the Reps.” Bodybuilding Legend Jay Cutler Does a 30-Plus Set Leg Workout.

People often miss leg workout days as they can be quite challenging. Many instead train more of the upper body; however, Jay Cutler is certainly not one of them.

Jay Cutler is considered to be a bodybuilding legend, having won the Mr. Olympia title four times. He has gained immense respect and love from people in the bodybuilding industry along with constantly inspiring millions of others through his workout videos.

Even after retiring, Jay Cutler continues to train hard to maintain his physique and to overall lead a healthy lifestyle.

So, let’s learn more about Jay Cutler's workout routine that helped him pack those awesome muscles.

Jay Cutler’s 30-Plus Set Leg Workout

Talking about his rep range:

“I don’t count the reps. The funny thing is I never count the reps. So when I say 12 reps, I guess I am lying! I think you should push yourself to the point where you are not at failure but two to three from failure.”

Cutler’s YouTube video shows that he never takes his workout routine lightly and always pushes himself to perform better. He completely exhausts himself in the leg workout routine and considers it one of the favorite part of the workout routine. Professional and aspiring bodybuilders would most definitely want legs like those of Jay Cutler.

“It’s still my favorite body part to train. I still love it bro. I don’t know why. I guess I like the torture,” he said, jokingly.

As for his quads, Cutler has this to say:

“I just like isolating the smaller muscle group over the larger group first. My quads don’t require as much effort, to be honest.”

Some of the exercises that have been a prominent part of Cutler’s workout routine are discussed below.

Standing Leg Curls

Jay Cutler usually performs two sets of this exercise to isolate the hamstrings and promote muscle growth. The isolation tactic of the standing leg curls lowers the likelihood of the other leg muscles compensating for the hamstrings. Overall, standing leg curls tend to be a decent exercise that help to effectively build and strengthen the hamstring muscles.

Leg Press

The leg press is a compound leg exercise that efficiently works on multiple muscles throughout the lower body, including calves, quads, glutes, and hamstrings. The triple extension movement of the exercise includes ankle plantar flexion, knee extension, and hip extension. It also helps in building significant power output and explosive movement in the lower body.

Reverse Hack Squats

Reverse hack squats are another most prominent exercise in Cutler’s workout routine that effectively work on the majority of the lower body muscles. He usually performs three sets of this exercise to improve ankle and hip mobility. Regularly performing hack squats is also good for improving the movements of other exercises such as back squats and deadlifts.

Dumbbell Stiff-Legged Deadlift

This variation of the dumbbell exercise emphasizes the leg muscles along with effectively targeting your posterior chain, including lats, glutes, calves, lower back, and hamstring. Cutler usually performs up to about three sets of this exercise.

Bottom Line

Jay Cutler is one of the bodybuilders from an earlier generation who have made effective use of the social media age. He continues to inspire many in the current generation with his workout videos and bodybuilding advice along with running a successful Cutler Cast podcast to impart his wisdom and insights on bodybuilding. These videos and podcasts provide a healthy source of motivation for people who want to build their careers in the bodybuilding business.

Cutler advises young people to always push their bodies and minds to do more and do better; however, he cautions that with intense high-volume workouts one should never go for extreme failures. To pack the muscles, you must always focus on adding more sets and fewer repetitions.

You will certainly feel quite a burn in your hamstrings and quads by following Jay Cutler’s leg workout routine.

