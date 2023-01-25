Immediate Constipation Relief: What to Do If You Have Irregular Bowel Movements

With an increasing number of people facing constipation issues, there may be very few people not in need of immediate constipation relief remedies.

Constipation is defined as the inability to pass stool regularly (less than three times per week) or the passage of stool that's difficult to pass (as it's hard). That may result in unnecessary effort and visits to the restroom. Waste buildup in the intestine can lead to severe discomfort and a desperate need for relief, especially if the bowels are unable to evacuate the waste.

Ayurvedic remedies have been used for centuries to alleviate constipation without causing any additional pain, and people from all over the world have turned to them for this purpose.

However, are all remedies equally effective? No. Some remedies are better than others, and remedies work differently for different people. Check out these best foods that help with constipation.

Immediate Constipation Relief Remedies to Try At Home

Check out the following remedies that offer immediate constipation relief:

1) Drinking Milk with Ghee

Ghee, also called clarified butter, is widely used in Indian cuisine and as a natural medicine. Those who suffer from constipation may find relief by mixing ghee with warm milk or water and drinking it before going to bed.

There's scant evidence that cow ghee or milk is effective in relieving constipation. Consuming dairy products is associated with an increase in intestinal blockage and other GI distress symptoms like cramping. The use of ghee in milk for the treatment of constipation is mainly supported by anecdotal evidence.

Some people find that dissolving a tablespoon of ghee in a small cup of warm milk before bed helps them relax and fall asleep. That only works if you're not allergic to dairy. Constipated people generally make it a habit to drink this before bed, but you can also try drinking it whenever you're constipated, as it also works as an immediate constipation relief remedy for some.

2) Senna tea

Herbal senna tea is a combination of flowers from legume plants. Although senna plants are cultivated in many countries, one variety of senna is especially prized in India due to its curative effects.

Sennosides, a compound found in senna leaves, can irritate the digestive tract and prompt a bowel movement. Avoid senna if you're expecting a child, nursing, or taking blood-thinning or steroid medication.

Senna can be helpful for occasional constipation relief, but regular use can be harmful to the digestive system and should be avoided.

3) Lemon Water

Oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are also good sources of vitamin C and water-soluble fibre.

Sometimes, citrus can even have a laxative effect on the colon and is good for immediate constipation relief. That's why some people, when constipation becomes an issue, turn to a glass of warm water with a slice of lemon in it. This remedy is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women as well as children who are old enough to drink diluted lemon juice.

If you want to give this treatment a shot, all you have to do is mix a few drops of fresh lemon juice into a glass of warm water and drink it slowly first thing in the morning. Constipation can also be alleviated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.

4) Triphala

Indian gooseberry, black myrobalan, and belleric myrobalan come together to make up the herbal remedy triphala, which provides immediate constipation relief.

Triphala is an effective mild laxative in addition to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. To aid in weight loss and protect against digestive cancers, triphala can even be taken orally in low doses.

A 2017 review of the available research found that Triphala is effective in relieving occasional constipation. However, triphala shouldn't be taken by kids and women who are pregnant or nursing.

5) Ginger

Ginger has been used for centuries to help with stomach issues and to provide immediate constipation relief. If you're constipated, ginger may help you relieve strain on the lower digestive tract and lower visits to the bathroom.

Additionally, ginger may aid in the management of other symptoms associated with constipation, such as nausea, cramping, and bloating. Women who're pregnant or nursing can consume ginger without worry. In fact, ginger is recommended for pregnant women who suffer from nausea and constipation.

Pieces of raw ginger root can be chewed slowly to relieve constipation. If you don't like the taste, try making some ginger tea or just steeping some ginger in hot water.

Ayurvedic medicine can provide immediate constipation relief at home. However, there's no instant or 'one size fits all' home remedy for relieving the discomfort of constipation or gastrointestinal distress.

You can also check out these exercises to help with constipation.

Although natural remedies can be extremely effective, they still require the same level of caution and attention to detail as any other form of medication. When regular constipation becomes a problem, it's time to consult a doctor.

