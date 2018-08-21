A Look At Indian Skipper Virat Kohli's Epic Diet Plan

Kohli's Ripped and Chiseled Physique

Virat Kohli's tremendous transformation from a chubby teenager to a leading fitness icon would not have been half as impressive but for his diet. After an ordinary showing in the 2012 season of the Indian Premier League, Kohli experienced a mini-epiphany. Understanding that his former lifestyle was not lending itself to consistency in all formats of the demanding game, Kohli set out to make amends the very next day. In addition to training rigorously for an hour-and-a-half every day, he optimized his diet to take his game to a whole new level.

The initial stages of this new lifestyle were very testing even by Kohli's high standards. The following quote of his sums up the sacrifice that this entailed - "For the first two months I felt I wanted to eat the bed sheet when I went to sleep because I was so hungry. I was craving taste. I was craving delicious food".

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Kohli continued to stick to his guns and started reaping the rewards of his discipline both on and off the field. He claimed - "But then I saw the results. I felt quick around the field. I would wake up in the morning and feel like I had energy".

Being the strong proponent of health and fitness that he is, Kohli does not shy away from spilling the beans on his workout routine or his nutritional intake. In a recent Breakfast With Champions episode featuring Kohli, he provided a breakdown of his typical daily food intake. Let's dissect what equips Kohli with the energy that he displays every time he steps on to the field.

Breakfast

In order to operate at his absolute maximum capacity throughout the day, Kohli refuels himself every morning with a breakfast rich in proteins, fast and slow carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

#1 Omelette (3 egg whites and 1 whole egg)

Omelettes: An excellent source of essential proteins

Nutrients and Benefits: Eggs are a great source of high-quality proteins and are rich in vitamins A, B, C, D, E, K as well as minerals such as zinc, iron, and copper. They are considered one of the most "complete" sources of protein as they contain all 9 essential amino acids.

