Indoor nature exposure linked to improved restorative and cognitive quality - Says study

Nature has the ability to conquer over any issue one might face as enough regular exposure can result in positive benefits in every aspect of human life as possible.

The study "Effects of Nature on Restorative and cognitive benefits in indoor environment" done by Jee Heon Rhee, Brian Schermer, Gisung Han, So Yeon Park & Kyung Hoon Lee has shed light on the topic.

Focusing on the transformative influence of indoor facilities, the research delves into its restorative quality and cognitive benefits, elevating the conversation beyond traditional outdoor exposure. Central to the investigation is the Attention Restoration Theory (ART), illuminating how nature serves as a catalyst for replenishing cognitive resources.

Guided by the Perceived Restorativeness Scale (PRS-11), the study quantifies the restorative experience while harnessing the power of electroencephalography (EEG) to decode the physiological underpinnings of indoor nature's impact.

Restorative and cognitive benefits of nature

Numerous studies have established the positive impact of nature on human well-being and cognitive abilities. Exposure to natural environments, whether through images, videos, or real-world settings, has been linked to increased attention restoration and improved cognitive task performance.

Attention Restoration Theory (ART) identifies four components of environmental experience - Fascination, Being Away, Extent, and Compatibility - that contribute to mental restoration and cognitive improvement. These components, inherent in natural environments, enable individuals to replenish their directed attention capacity, which often becomes depleted due to modern lifestyles.

Measuring restorative quality and cognitive abilities

To measure the restorative quality of indoor nature, this study employed the Perceived Restorativeness Scale (PRS-11), which assesses participants' sense of restoration in response to different environmental settings.

The study also utilized the backward digit span task to measure cognitive abilities, focusing on working memory as a key cognitive domain. Working memory tasks, which involve maintaining and manipulating information in the mind, are particularly sensitive to the effects of natural environments.

Physiological changes

The study further utilized electroencephalography (EEG) responses to delve into the physiological changes accompanying exposure to indoor nature. EEG measures brain activity by recording electrical signals and providing insights into attention, mental workload, and cognitive stress.

The study examined frequency band powers, including the delta, theta, alpha, and beta bands, and ratios such as delta-to-theta ratio (DTR), delta-to-alpha ratio (DAR), theta-to-beta ratio (TBR), and alpha-to-beta ratio (ABR). These measures offer valuable information about attention allocation, cognitive load, and cognitive processing.

Experimental setup and procedure

The research was conducted in real-world settings at Seoul Botanic Park, utilizing a meeting room (baseline site), a coffee shop (indoor site), and a greenhouse (semi-indoor site). Thirty participants were exposed to each site for five minutes.

The participants evaluated restorative quality using PRS-11 and completed the backward digit span task, while EEG recordings were taken. The study aimed to capture the effects of indoor nature in an authentic context, considering factors like noise, temperature, and site characteristics.

Key findings and implications

The study revealed that indoor natural environments were associated with increased restorative quality, as reflected in PRS-11 scores. While no significant effects on backward digit span scores were observed, EEG responses indicated interesting changes.

Sites with indoor facilities exhibited lower delta-to-theta ratios, delta-to-alpha ratios, theta-to-beta ratios, and alpha-to-beta ratios in the EEG recordings, suggesting enhanced attention and reduced cognitive stress. However, effects during cognitive tasks were less pronounced, emphasizing the role of attention allocation.

Discussion and Limitations

The study's findings contribute to our understanding of the restorative and cognitive benefits of indoor facilities. While there is substantial evidence of the positive effects of outdoor nature, this research sheds light on the potential of indoor environments to provide similar benefits.

However, certain limitations, such as uncontrollable environmental conditions, potential carry-over effects, and the complexity of real-world settings, must be considered.

Future directions

Further research could explore the optimal duration of exposure, the influence of specific environmental variables, and the interplay between indoor facilities and cognitive tasks. By integrating the benefits of natural habitats into indoor design, we can create spaces that promote well-being and cognitive vitality in our everyday lives.

As our world becomes increasingly urbanized, these findings would provide a roadmap for creating healthier, more revitalizing indoor spaces that contribute to human well-being and cognitive flourishing.