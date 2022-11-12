There are a wide array of inner thigh exercises that you can do to focus on the lower section of your inner thigh, the upper portion, or both. You will experience increased stimulus and growth depending on which exercises you do, and the best part is that they don’t have to be difficult or complicated, though you will have to put some effort into them if you want to see any results.

No matter what activity you choose to do, it is pretty much guaranteed that you will use your legs and for most people, their inner thighs. Such exercises basically target one of the biggest muscle areas in your body — the quadriceps. If you want strong inner thigh, chances are that leg day will play an important part in whichever routine you set out to follow.

Sumo Squat & 4 Other Inner Thigh Exercises To Do On Your Leg Workout

To slim down your inner thighs, focus on a balanced diet and regular exercise. A combination of strength training and cardiovascular exercise will help you build muscle tone and lose extra fat.

1) Sumo Squat

How to do it:

Make sure your feet are wide and your toes are facing out.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand to get the most out of the movement.

Keep your chest up as you bend your knees, keeping them pointed out over your toes.

As you push up out of the squat, squeeze your abs, glutes, and inner thighs.

Perform 2 sets of 10–15 reps.

2) Side Lunge

To do this inner thigh exercise:

Keep your feet together and stand tall. Hold a dumbbell at your chest for added resistance.

Step out with your right leg and bend your knee as you send your hips back.

During the descent, keep your knee aligned between your second and third toe.

As you push off with your right leg, stand up.

Repeat on the left leg to complete 1 rep. Do 2 sets of 12–15 reps.

3) Curtsy Lunge

How to do it:

Stand with your feet together and your right leg behind the left.

Bend both knees and pull both knees slightly toward the midline to squeeze your inner thighs.

As you stand to exit the curtsy lunge, tap your right foot or lift your knee for a greater intensity and balance challenge.

Repeat on each side for 10–12 reps. Repeat on each side again and then do an additional set on each side.

4) Skater

How to do it:

To do a curtsy lunge, stand with your feet together and knees slightly flexed.

Engage your abdominals.

Hop from one foot to the other, allowing yourself to leave the floor as you do so.

As you land on your left foot, cross your right leg behind in a small curtsy lunge.

Bend forward at the hip and return to the side by hopping off of your right foot.

5) Side-Lying Abduction

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on the floor on one side, with your top leg bent and dropped forward, supported by a block or pillow for comfort if necessary.

Extend your bottom leg long.

Engage the abdominals as you lift and lower your legs.

Repeat this exercise until you've done 15–20 reps on each side.

How can you get rid of inner thigh fat?

If genetics cause you to store fat in your hips, butt, and thighs, don’t worry because exercise and a healthy diet can reduce the fat. But you won’t lose that fat from those areas only; it will come off all over your body.

Although you can’t spot reduce your legs, you might be able to reduce body fat with exercise. You can also increase muscle tone and improve the appearance of your legs by doing these exercises.

Takeaway

Ultimately, the ideal program is one that you will be able to commit to. If all you are doing is a few sets of ten, then in the long run, your inner thighs are probably not going to change all that much—if at all. But with a good program and a commitment to working hard, your inner thigh can begin shaping up nicely.

These are some of the best exercises to tone and firm the inner thighs. Other workouts like leg lifts and hip abductions will not only help you lose inner thigh fat, but they’ll also strengthen your muscles so you can walk and run more easily.

