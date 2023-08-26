Intermittent fasting and exercise: Do they go together?

Intermittent fasting and exercise fall under the same category when the conversation about fat loss comes up. Intermittent fasting has proven to help people lose an extensive amount of body weight when coupled with working out. Although standing alone, it has the potential to reduce the body fat percentage and lose the stored fat in the body.

Scientific studies have confirmed there are quite a lot of positive effects of intermittent fasting. For people who are new to the concept - it is basically dividing the day into eating and fasting windows.

Depending on individual goals you can set the ratio to 12:12, 16:8, or 20:4, where you fast for either 12, 16, or 20 hours and eat in the rest of the time left for the day.

Intermittent fasting and exercise: Is it safe?

Intermittent fasting and exercise (Image via Getty Images)

The safety and effectiveness of intermittent fasting and exercise can fluctuate depending on a multitude of individual factors and the specific IF regimen being followed. In pursuit of understanding its consequences, a multitude of scientific studies have delved into this subject.

Study 1: For instance, in Effects of Intermittent Fasting on Body Composition and Clinical Health Markers in Humans, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition in 2014, it was proposed that IF could harmonize with physical exercise if managed appropriately. This particular investigation observed that IF had the potential to enhance body composition and health indicators in selected individuals.

Study 2: Nevertheless, it remains imperative to adopt a cautious approach when considering physical activity within the context of IF. A study titled Intermittent Fasting and Human Metabolic Health, featured in the Annual Review of Nutrition in 2017, underscores that the impact of IF on exercise performance exhibits variability depending on factors such as meal timing and the nature of the exercise regimen. While some individuals may encounter challenges in maintaining high-intensity workouts during fasting periods, others may adapt more favorably.

Intermittent fasting and exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Study 3: Additionally, one must underscore the paramount significance of taking into account individual objectives and personal preferences. Notably, a study titled Intermittent Fasting and Human Metabolism, published in the Cell Metabolism journal in 2016, describes that IF may not be universally suitable and that there can be substantial differences in individual responses to intermittent fasting and exercise.

Benefits of intermittent fasting and exercise

Weight control: Combining intermittent fasting (IF) with exercise can be advantageous for weight control. IF often results in a calorie deficit, and when integrated with regular physical activity, it can facilitate adipose tissue reduction and the preservation of a healthy weight.

This notion is substantiated by a 2015 study published in the Obesity Journal titled Effects of Intermittent Fasting Combined with Resistance Training on Body Composition, Muscular Performance, and Dietary Intake which reveals that this synergy augments body composition through the diminishment of fat mass.

Intermittent fasting and exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Enhanced insulin sensitivity: Both IF and exercise have demonstrated the capacity to improve insulin sensitivity, aiding the body in more proficiently regulating glycemic levels and subsequently diminishing the vulnerability to developing type 2 diabetes.

This benefit is explained by research from 2005 published in the Journal of Applied Physiology under the title Interactions of Exercise Training and Fasting on Insulin Action in Human Skeletal Muscle.

Cardiovascular well-being: Intermittent fasting and regular exercise contribute positively to cardiovascular well-being by mitigating risk factors such as hypertension, elevated lipid profiles, and inflammatory responses. A 2015 publication in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition titled Intermittent Fasting and Cardiovascular Disease: Current Evidence and Unresolved Questions underscores their potential for fostering heart health.

Intermittent fasting and exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Cognitive enhancement: Both intermittent fasting and exercise have been associated with enhancements in cognitive function and the preservation of neural health. They may facilitate neurogenesis and offer protection against neurodegenerative conditions.

The Journal of Neuroscience featured a 2013 study titled Intermittent Fasting Enhances the Generation of Neurons from Neural Stem Cells in the Adult Brain that delves into these cognitive advantages.

Preservation of muscular mass: When exercise is integrated with intermittent fasting and adequate protein consumption, it becomes a valuable tool for preserving and potentially augmenting lean muscular mass. This aspect is particularly pertinent for individuals aiming to shed excess weight without compromising muscle tissue.

Now that you know how to combine intermittent fasting and exercise, the goal of healthy weight loss doesn't seem very distant. Do consider consulting your diet with your dietician and enjoy the benefits.