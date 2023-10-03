Is the 17-Day Diet Effective for Weight Loss?

Have you heard about the 17-Day Diet by Dr. Mike Moreno? It's a fascinating weight loss approach broken down into four 17-day cycles. The first phase, called "Accelerate," is all about kickstarting your weight loss and getting rid of toxins. You mainly eat lean proteins, non-starchy veggies, and some fruits while keeping away from sugars and high-fat foods.

Next up is "Activate," where you play around with calorie counts to give your metabolism a boost. You also reintroduce some whole grains and legumes. Then there's "Achieve," which brings in a more balanced meal plan and emphasizes portion control and fitness.

Finally, "Arrive" is the maintenance part. During the week, you revisit the previous three cycles, but on weekends, they're a little more relaxed. Oh, and throughout the entire process, you're sipping green tea, staying hydrated, and adding probiotics for that metabolic edge. Plus, a good walk is always encouraged.

The 17-Day Diet Plan For You to Get into Shape

17-day diet (Image via Pexels/Alleksana)

Day 1-17: Accelerate Phase

Breakfast:

Green tea (unsweetened)

2 scrambled eggs with spinach and tomatoes

1 serving of low-fat, plain yogurt or a probiotic supplement

Mid-morning Snack:

A serving of fruit (like berries or an apple)

Lunch:

Grilled chicken salad (use greens, cucumbers, bell peppers) with olive oil and lemon dressing

Green tea

Mid-afternoon Snack:

Carrot and celery sticks

Dinner:

Grilled fish (like salmon or tilapia)

Steamed broccoli and asparagus

Green tea

Evening Snack (if hungry):

A serving of fruit (different from the mid-morning snack)

General Guidelines:

Proteins: Rotate between lean proteins like chicken, turkey, eggs, and fish. Vegetables: Prioritize non-starchy veggies like leafy greens, bell peppers, cucumbers, and Brussels sprouts. Fruits: Limit to two servings a day, preferably low-sugar fruits like berries, apples, or pears. Liquids: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least eight glasses. Green tea can be consumed with every meal and as desired. Probiotics: Incorporate natural sources like yogurt or consider taking a supplement. Exercise: Engage in at least 17 minutes of mild exercise daily, like brisk walking.

Day 18-34: Activate Phase

17-day diet (Image via Pexels/Annelies Brouw)

Breakfast:

Green tea

Whole grain toast with avocado and poached eggs

Low-fat, plain yogurt or probiotic supplement

Mid-morning Snack:

Berries mixed with almonds

Lunch:

Turkey and quinoa salad with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and olive oil dressing

Green tea

Mid-afternoon Snack:

Hummus with carrot sticks

Dinner:

Grilled steak with a side of brown rice and steamed green beans

Green tea

Evening Snack:

Pear slices

General Guidelines:

Alternate between higher and lower calorie days. Introduce legumes like lentils and chickpeas and whole grains like quinoa and brown rice. Continue with lean proteins, non-starchy veggies, and limit fruits to two servings. Drink plenty of water and green tea. Keep up with the 17 minutes of daily exercise, possibly increasing intensity or variety.

Day 35-51: Achieve Phase

17-day diet (Image via Pexels/Jill Burrow)

Breakfast:

Green tea

Oatmeal topped with berries and a dollop of honey

Low-fat, plain yogurt or probiotic supplement

Mid-morning Snack:

A banana and a handful of walnuts

Lunch:

Tuna salad with mixed greens, whole grain pasta, olives, and feta cheese

Green tea

Mid-afternoon Snack:

Greek yogurt with a sprinkle of chia seeds

Dinner:

Lemon herb roasted chicken with a side of roasted sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts

Green tea

Evening Snack:

Orange slices

General Guidelines:

Emphasize balanced eating, healthy habits, and moderate portions. You can enjoy a broader range of foods, including starchy veggies and more fruits. Maintain hydration and daily green tea consumption. Increase the duration or intensity of daily exercise by introducing activities like cycling or yoga.

Day 52-68: Arrive Phase

17-day diet (Image via Pexels/Lachlan Ross)

Breakfast:

Green tea

Whole grain pancakes with fresh strawberries and maple syrup

Low-fat, plain yogurt or probiotic supplement

Mid-morning Snack:

Mixed fruit salad

Lunch:

Grilled shrimp taco wraps with lettuce, mango salsa, and a touch of sour cream

Green tea

Mid-afternoon Snack:

Cottage cheese with sliced cucumber

Dinner:

Beef stir-fry with colorful bell peppers, broccoli, and brown rice

Green tea

Evening Snack:

Dark chocolate squares (70% cocoa or more)

Weekends: Allow some flexibility. Maybe enjoy a favorite dish or dessert, but in moderation.

General Guidelines:

During the week, cycle through the guidelines from the previous three phases. Continue to drink plenty of water and green tea. Stay active and consider introducing more diverse activities, like swimming or team sports.

How Does the 17-Day Diet Help in Weight Loss?

17-day diet (Image via Pexels/Sam lion)

Okay, let's break down the 17-Day Diet. In the first phase, the "Accelerate" one, it's all about cutting back on calories and really focusing on lean proteins and veggies. Think of it as giving your body a mini detox. You’re shedding weight because you're eating less but in a good way.

Then comes the "Activate" phase of the 17-day diet. Here, it’s kind of like tricking your metabolism. Some days you eat a bit more, other days a bit less. It stops your body from getting too comfortable and helps avoid those moments when weight loss just stalls.

By the time you're in the "Achieve" phase of the 17-day diet, you're mixing things up with more food variety. It’s like learning to balance your plate while watching your portions. So, it's sustainable weight loss without feeling like you're missing out.

Healthy oatmeal (Image via Pexels/Tetyana)

Now, the "Arrive" phase of the 17-day diet is where you blend everything you've learned, and guess what? Weekends get a little more lenient, so you can have that slice of pizza or dessert!

Throughout all the phases of the 17-day diet, there's a big shoutout to probiotics and drinking water. Think of probiotics as your gut's best friends and water as, well, life! Plus, there’s the little nudge to get moving for at least 17 minutes every day. It’s not just about food, right?

One of the biggies of the 17-day diet - waving goodbye to processed foods, especially at the start. It’s like keeping the junk out and bringing the good stuff in.

Now that you know how to adopt the 17-day diet, it won't be much of a problem for you to start your weight loss journey when you want to shed pounds.