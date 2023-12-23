Is apple seed oil good for the skin? Ways to add it to your beauty regime

It is rightly said that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and a few drops of apple seed oil are good for the skin as well. The oil can aid with redness, increase the formation of collagen, and improve the moisture content of your skin.

Apple seed oil is a "zero waste" seed oil that is made by cold-pressing seeds that would otherwise be wasted in the juice business. For good reason, a lot of individuals are starting to use this oil on their faces!

Apple seed oil for skin care

Apple seed oil is good for skin. (Image via Unsplash/ Markus Spiske)

According to reports, this oil is an excellent source of oleic (32–42%) and linoleic (45–60%) fatty acids, which are known to moisturize the skin in a range of daily skin care products. Because of this impressive nutrient profile, the oil works wonders for the skin.

Here are some potential benefits:

Moisturizing: The high fatty acid content of this oil can help nourish and moisturize the skin, giving it a softer, smoother appearance.

Antioxidant properties: Vitamin E and other antioxidants found in the oil can help shield the skin from damage caused by free radicals and keep it looking younger.

Anti-inflammatory: This oil may be able to reduce inflammation and irritation of the skin because of its possible anti-inflammatory qualities.

Anti-aging: This oil's antioxidants may help minimize the look of wrinkles and fine lines, giving the skin a more youthful appearance.

Enhances skin tone: Using apple seed oil regularly may help to lessen hyperpigmentation and provide a more balanced skin tone.

Ways to use apple seed oil for skin

Oil from apple seeds can be added to skincare routine. (Image via Unsplash/ Franzwa Roux)

Now that the many benefits of this wonder oil are clear, it is essential to know how to add it to your daily routine.

Face moisturizer:

Put a few drops of oil on your face and neck after mixing it with your usual facial moisturizer.

Serum booster:

Add a few drops of oil to your preferred serum to boost its antioxidant and moisturizing qualities.

Massage oil:

Apply oil as a massage oil on your face or body to encourage skin hydration and relaxation.

Make your own face mask:

For a moisturizing and invigorating treatment, mix apple seed oil with honey, yogurt, or avocado to make a DIY face mask.

Body moisturizer:

For extra moisture, especially in regions of your body that are prone to dryness, one can mix apple seed oil into your body lotion.

Under eye care:

To nourish the sensitive skin around your eyes, it is advised to dab a tiny bit of oil there.

Treatment for hair and scalp:

To nourish and hydrate your hair and scalp, just apply a little amount of oil. It might also aid with problems with dry or flaky scalps.

Cuticle and nail care:

To encourage healthy-looking nails, one can rub a few drops of oil into your cuticles and nails.

Make sure you don't have any negative reactions by doing a patch test before adding any new oil or product to your beauty regimen. For tailored counsel, speak with a dermatologist or skincare specialist if you have any particular skin disorders or concerns.