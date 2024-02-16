Is bad breath letting you down? Get rid of it now

Bad breath could be the reason for your next breakup. Are you binging on gum and mints? When we get up in the morning we start with our oral care routine with a brush, toothpaste, mouthwash, and tongue cleaner. However, it is not enough if you suffer a bad death.

You will still smell bad no matter which mint you are relying on. The effects of such products are short-lived. The reason why you’re suffering from bad breath can be an underlying health issue, bad oral health, or your choice of food and drink. To eliminate it forever you need to understand the cause and then treat it accordingly.

What is bad breath?

Does your breath smell gross? (Image by Nsey Benajah/Unsplash)

Halitosis, also referred to as bad breath, is a symptom very commonly seen in people. One in four people gets this condition. When we eat garlic or onion or drink alcohol, we can get bad breath. However, this is temporary and usually goes away with time if it is caused by the above-mentioned foods or beverages.

If the breath is contaminated because of underlying health conditions, it does not go away without proper treatment. No matter how many gums you chew or how much mint you consume it still won’t go away.

What are the causes of bad breath?

Dry mouth can cause foul smell in breath (Image by Maria Lysenko/Unsplash)

Bad breath is mainly caused by poor oral hygiene. There are bacteria present on the teeth and tongue. Here are some of the causes.

#1 Gingivitis

Because of plaque build-up, this condition is caused and it leads to redness, bleeding, and swelling of the gingiva. This affects the teeth and the gums and contributes to a foul smell in the mouth.

#2 Sinus

Sinusitis causes bacterial infections. This bacterial growth can affect the quality of air that we exhale. It also affects the mucus and the oral cavity, which causes a foul smell. Frequent gargling, drinking warm water, and treating the condition will help.

#3 Bronchitis

Because of this condition, more mucus is created as the air passages are thickened, which causes respiratory infections. These infections are repetitive and persistent. It is also called a chest cold. Because of inflammation of the air passages and their filling with mucus, the breath smells awful.

#4 Gas problems

If an individual is allergic to certain foods, whenever they eat those foods, they get indigestion or heartburn. This causes gas and there is belching, which is the cause of the foul odour. Avoiding such foods can remove foul breath.

#5 Dry mouth

Dry mouth can happen because of smoking, vaping, or drinking leading to dehydration. The mouth does not produce enough saliva and that dryness leads to a bad smell. This is why you need to drink water if you drink or smoke often.

How to get rid of bad breath?

Keep the dental hygiene on point (Image by Diana Polekhina/Unsplash)

#1 Teeth flossing

Teeth flossing can remove the extra plaque build-up caused by bacteria or food stuck in the teeth. Using floss can remove the build-up that causes bad breath. Even after flossing if you still see that you are suffering from smelly breath, then it could be because of a dental problem. You need to see a dentist to address the underlying cause.

#2 Use a tongue cleaner

Many people just use a brush in their oral routine along with toothpaste. They do not scrub the bacterial build-up on the tongue. Using a tongue cleaner can remove that buildup. This equipment will scrape all the bacteria caused by food, smoking residues, and anything else. This will make your breath smell good again once all that residue is removed. However, when you are using this equipment be careful as wrongly using it can make you vomit.

#3 Drink water

Drink lots of water to prevent a dry mouth. The saliva will keep the mouth clean and the foul odour away. Water will wash away all the agents that cause bad breath, including food and bacteria. Your mouth will be clean and you will stay hydrated as well.

#4 Milk

Drinking milk can remove a bad or foul smell from the mouth. It is a rich source of Vitamin D, which can stop any form of bacterial growth be it in the mouth or inside the body. There is proper digestion of food as well and we don't suffer from indigestion.

#5 Mint

Mint can make your breath fresh and sweet because of its antibacterial properties. When we chew on mint it helps our mouth to produce more saliva which washes away all the extra plaque buildup. This will help us to smell better but is a temporary solution.

#6 Quit smoking

Say no to any kind of smoking and stop the tar buildup and any inflammation in the salivary glands. Smoking also makes our mouth smell awful with the aftertaste because it leaves harmful chemicals in your mouth. This causes bad breath and quitting can surely help.

Remember that having very good oral hygiene is important. Use alcohol-free mouthwash, superior toothpaste, and a proper brush. Do not forget to cleanse your tongue. When you wake up and before you go to sleep make it a habit to brush twice daily. Use an electric toothbrush for better results. Bad breath should not let you down again.