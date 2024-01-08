Is burping good or bad? Reasons and causes of burps explored

Belching, another name for burping, is the natural exhalation of air from the digestive tract through the mouth.

It is a typical and healthy body activity that is generally not innately harmful or good. It has the function of removing extra air from the digestive tract, which can build up as a result of a number of things, including swallowing air or the digestion of specific meals.

Burping's frequency and context, however, might occasionally point to deeper problems. Burping on a daily basis—up to thirty times a day—is rather common. However, there's likely another problem going on if you find yourself burping excessively—up to 20 times per minute—like a digestive illness or a behavioral reaction.

Why do we burp?

Carbonated drinks may result in burps. (Image via Pexels/ Ron Lach)

The following are a few causes and reasons for burps:

Air swallowing: Inadvertently ingesting air is a major contributing factor to burping. This can occur when eating or drinking, particularly if you eat or drink quickly, use straws or chew gum, or converse with someone while eating. The stomach fills with swallowed air, which is finally expelled as a burp.

Carbonated drinks: When carbonated beverages are consumed, carbon dioxide (CO2) is released into the stomach. When the gas in these drinks is expelled from the liquid in the stomach, it may cause burps.

GERD: The disorder known as gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD, is characterized by the frequent reflux of stomach acid into the esophagus. Burps may result from the stomach expanding due to gas.

Digestive process: As some meals break down in the stomach and intestines during digestion, they release gases. Examples of high-fiber foods include broccoli, cabbage, lentils, beans, and other vegetables. Burps could be the result of the gas released during digestion.

Fermentation of bacteria: As certain undigested carbohydrates are broken down by bacteria in the digestive tract, gases may be released. This procedure may add to the accumulation of gas in the stomach, which might result in burps.

Medical conditions: Excessive burping can be a symptom of a number of illnesses, including peptic ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Tips for managing burping

Eat slowly to avoid excessive burps. (Image via Unsplash/ Alex Haney)

Eat and drink slowly: Eating and drinking gradually can help you swallow less air.

Steer clear of carbonated drinks: Cutting back on carbonated drinks will help ease stomach gas.

Determine trigger foods: If specific foods routinely make you burp excessively, think about identifying and reducing your intake of these meals.

Skip gums and candies: Chewing gum or sucking on hard candies causes you to swallow more frequently than usual.

Avoid smoking: When breathe in smoke, you ingest air as well. Avoiding smoking can be helpful.

Examine your dentures: When you eat and drink, poorly fitting dentures may cause you to swallow more air than necessary.

Get moving: Following a meal with a quick stroll could be beneficial.

Burps may be a sign of an underlying problem that needs to be evaluated if it is accompanied by new or worsening symptoms. Seeking medical advice is advised if you are experiencing severe or continuous burps in addition to other stomach issues.