Is CBD gel effective for pain relief?

CBD gel, also known as Cannabidiol gel, is made from the extracts of Cannabis sativa and used for pain relief.

However, it does not cause the 'high' feeling, as it does not have tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound in marijuana that produces the effect. Instead, it contains other cannabis plant compounds like terpenes and flavonoids.

CBD is also available in the form of CBD oil and gummies. Claimed benefits include overall wellness and improved sleep. In this article, we explore the different properties of CBD gel and analyze whether the reported benefits are true or not.

What is CBD? How does it work?

Commercial cannabis is produced in large-scale farms. (Image via Unsplash/Richard T)

Cannabidiol is a phytocannabinoid discovered in 1940. It's one of the many cannabinoid compounds found in cannabis plants.

Studies have indicated positive results for CBD's role in management of anxiety, cognition, movement disorders and pain. However, more studies are required to understand the efficacy and safety of these compounds in CBD gels.

Herbal supplements containing CBD are also gaining popularity. Creams, powders and oils are the most popular supplements apart from CBD gel. The exact mechanism of action of cannabidiol is not well known, but there have been several studies about the same.

It's recommended to buy certified and approved products for use to prevent any adverse effects, especially if you're buying CBD for mental health and pain management.

Types of CBD

Commonly used forms of CBD include:

Broad-spectrum CBD: Broad-spectrum products do not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but contain other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids.

Broad-spectrum products do not contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but contain other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids. Full-spectrum CBD: This type of CBD contains very small amounts of THC but does not cause any intoxicating effects.

This type of CBD contains very small amounts of THC but does not cause any intoxicating effects. CBD isolate: This is a form of pure CBD containing no other compounds from the cannabis plant.

It's claimed that CBD and THC together may provide a greater benefit than THC or CBD alone. It's called the entourage effect.

How to choose the best CBD gel?

The market is full of similar-looking products with vast claims, so it's important to find safe and effective products if you want optimal results. While choosing a CBD gel, the following properties must be checked:

The product should have been properly tested and analyzed for efficacy and safety.

The product must have gone through third-party testing by an ISO 17025-compliant lab.

The product should be made by a company that discloses the source of its hemp.

It should contain no more than 0.3% THC, according to the certificate of analysis.

It should not contain pesticides, heavy metals and molds, according to the COA.

Ensure that the company does not make any false claims regarding its use or efficacy. Do not use products from companies that aren't licensed to sell CBD products. Hemp seed quality plays an important role in CBD quality.

Can I use CBD gel for pain relief?

Always use CBD products with proper medical advice. (Image via Unsplash/R-R Medicinals)

While various products are available online, it's best to use CBD medications and supplements only with the prescription and advice of a doctor or a pain relief expert.

There can be complications and adverse effects associated with cannabidiol, especially when the individual is already suffering from some medical issues. Remember to use it in suggested quantities only.

CBD gels should only be applied to the affected areas and must not be ingested, inhaled or brought into contact with bruised or inflamed areas. If such incidents occur, wash the area well, and immediately contact your doctor or emergency services if ingested.

CBD gel can be an effective solution. If you're planning to use CBD for anxiety, consult your psychiatrist before use.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

