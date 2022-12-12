Is Lasik eye surgery safe? FDA issues warnings of possible complications 

If you have been wearing spectacles for a long time, Lasik might be something that you’ve considered at some point.

While Lasik has long been seen as a vision-correcting procedure that many consider safe, effective, and successful, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now suggesting otherwise. The FDA recently drafted a list of complications that have been reported by many patients from all over the country.

The new guide mentions complications like dry eyes, double vision, difficulty in night driving and in some cases, even chronic eye pain. A few doctors also claim that even after the vision correctional surgery, many people might need glasses constantly.

FDA guidelines suggest that some people might be at a higher risk of complications following Lasik

Besides listing several complications that might happen after the vision correctional surgery, the draft issued by the FDA also mentions a set of people who might be at a comparatively higher risk than others. These include people with conditions like diabetes, or those who take a specific medication for some serious illness.

At the same time, women who are pregnant or have irregular astigmatism must also be cautious before opting for Lasik.

Therefore, it is always suggested that one must declare and discuss their medications and health conditions with their doctor before going for the surgery.

Dr. Vance Thompson, incoming vice president of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, claimed that over 90% of the patients in the FDA’s studies were satisfied with their surgery, as they achieved fairly good vision without spectacles. Thompson added:

“All we’re asking for is balance. This document mainly emphasizes the dangers and complications of Lasik, with no mention of the advantages, and the tone is negative enough that it will scare patients.”

However, there have been people who have claimed that the vision correctional surgery ruined their eyesight and left them with chronic pain. One such patient, Paula, who got the procedure done in 2008, claimed that the FDA guidelines will help people make a decision about whether or not to go for the surgery. She said:

“Right now, even if patients do research on the internet and see warnings, they think it’s just one or two unhappy people. Now they see it’s the FDA saying this.”

How is the Lasik Surgery done?

Lasik, which stands for laser in-situ keratomileusis, is a common surgery that corrects vision in people who have been using glasses for a substantial amount of time. It is a surgery that reshapes the cornea in a way that the light focuses on the retina. It generally takes about 15 minutes per eye to perform the surgery.

Costing thousands of dollars, statistics suggest that over 500,000 opt for surgery every year. While many ophthalmologists consider the procedure to be safe, the new FDA guidelines complication warning can now help people decide better.

