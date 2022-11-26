Did EST Gee get shot in his eye? Rapper's cataract video sparks concern online

A recent Instagram story by EST Gee sparked concern among his fans regarding his well-being. The picture shared featured a small clip of the 28-year-old rapper's left eye, as he mentioned that he is losing vision due to a grey spot around his pupil. Here's what the text in the clip read:
"HOW CAN I STOP THIS GREY PART FROM SPREADING I USE TO COULD SEE A LIL BIT BUT ITS GETTING WORSE I'M STARTING TO SEE LESS."
Although the rapper didn't share any details about his health history in the short video, one can speculate that the issue with his eyesight might be a consequence of the 2019 shooting incident. The artist sustained injuries after taking a bullet to his left eye and four to his stomach.
The 2019 shooting left EST Gee temporarily visually impaired
The shooting occurred in September 2019, when EST Gee was filming a music video with Detroit rapper Sada Baby. As mentioned, the Kentucky rapper was shot four times in the stomach and once in his left eye, which left him temporarily visually impaired.
Fortunately, the injuries were not permanent, and the Backstage Passes artist retained his vision after surgery. However, the recent update from Gee doesn't seem promising, as his affected eye is seemingly showing signs of cataracts.
After the video of the Shoot It Myself rapper surfaced online, his followers shared their concerns. Many suggested the rapper pay a visit to the doctor, while others resorted to trolling. Here are some of the reactions from netizens after the video started doing the rounds on Twitter:
EST Gee began his career in 2017
For the unversed, EST Gee, aka George Albert Stone III, hails from Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born on May 11, 1994. Growing up in the neighborhood of Jefferson County, Stone landed a football scholarship to Indiana State University after graduating from St. Xavier High School in 2012.
The trap rapper attended college until 2016, as an arrest curtailed his studies after he was charged with drug trafficking. As a consequence, Gee spent four months under house arrest.
After serving his sentence, Stone began his career in 2017 and adopted the moniker EST Gee. The first word in his pseudonym is an acronym for "Everybody Shine Together," while Gee references his first name, i.e., George.
Having excelled in the genres of Southern Rap, Trap music, and Contemporary Rap, Gee has collaborated with many stars in his career. The Route 66 artist's last album, I Never Felt Nun, came out on September 16 and featured guest appearances from the likes of Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy.