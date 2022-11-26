Did EST Gee get shot in his eye? Rapper's cataract video sparks concern online

A recent Instagram story by EST Gee sparked concern among his fans regarding his well-being. The picture shared featured a small clip of the 28-year-old rapper's left eye, as he mentioned that he is losing vision due to a grey spot around his pupil. Here's what the text in the clip read:

"HOW CAN I STOP THIS GREY PART FROM SPREADING I USE TO COULD SEE A LIL BIT BUT ITS GETTING WORSE I'M STARTING TO SEE LESS."

Although the rapper didn't share any details about his health history in the short video, one can speculate that the issue with his eyesight might be a consequence of the 2019 shooting incident. The artist sustained injuries after taking a bullet to his left eye and four to his stomach.

The 2019 shooting left EST Gee temporarily visually impaired

Gee sustained injuries and visual impairment after he was shot in 2019 while filming a music video (image via YouTube/No Jumper)

The shooting occurred in September 2019, when EST Gee was filming a music video with Detroit rapper Sada Baby. As mentioned, the Kentucky rapper was shot four times in the stomach and once in his left eye, which left him temporarily visually impaired.

Fortunately, the injuries were not permanent, and the Backstage Passes artist retained his vision after surgery. However, the recent update from Gee doesn't seem promising, as his affected eye is seemingly showing signs of cataracts.

After the video of the Shoot It Myself rapper surfaced online, his followers shared their concerns. Many suggested the rapper pay a visit to the doctor, while others resorted to trolling. Here are some of the reactions from netizens after the video started doing the rounds on Twitter:

Young Fade⛽ @Fadeawzy @mymixtapez I thinkkkkkk he got cataracts. Obvi im no doctor but they usually dont cause blindness if u get em treated. From what i read only serious cases tht are left untreated will cause blindness @mymixtapez I thinkkkkkk he got cataracts. Obvi im no doctor but they usually dont cause blindness if u get em treated. From what i read only serious cases tht are left untreated will cause blindness https://t.co/qGZLioY7oh

Khalifa🌏 @liif_many @Fadeawzy @mymixtapez Yeah, it requires a surgery. He shouldn’t be scared of it, it can be treated @Fadeawzy @mymixtapez Yeah, it requires a surgery. He shouldn’t be scared of it, it can be treated

Loved_one @KayBoss98326317 @mymixtapez He better go see an optometrist and try to have it fixed @mymixtapez He better go see an optometrist and try to have it fixed

Dali @Dali_j_ @mymixtapez How about go to the eye Dr…lol. The internet can’t help for sure wth @mymixtapez How about go to the eye Dr…lol. The internet can’t help for sure wth 😩😏

Luther VanFloss @Bhomega1 @mymixtapez He is he needs to go to have that fluid drained from his eye before he go permanently blind! This happened to my cousin in both eyes! @mymixtapez He is he needs to go to have that fluid drained from his eye before he go permanently blind! This happened to my cousin in both eyes!

Sada Lanay @sadalanay @mymixtapez Just pray big dawg n don’t give [email protected] ain’t da end of da world we still gone love you n support ray Charles was blind but he ain’t stop god rest his soul @mymixtapez Just pray big dawg n don’t give [email protected] ain’t da end of da world we still gone love you n support ray Charles was blind but he ain’t stop god rest his soul

KaylaaKayy @Kaylawaydamin I hope EST Gee ain’t going blind I hope EST Gee ain’t going blind

RDM 🧸 @TRAPPNWITYOBIH I really love EST GEE I’m sad he going blind I really love EST GEE I’m sad he going blind

Jazz🪩 @JAZZBR4TZ Est Gee going blind in one of his eyes is so sad. I hope it’s reversible somehow Est Gee going blind in one of his eyes is so sad. I hope it’s reversible somehow

EST Gee began his career in 2017

A snippet from the song Lick Baby (image via YouTube / EST Gee)

For the unversed, EST Gee, aka George Albert Stone III, hails from Louisville, Kentucky, where he was born on May 11, 1994. Growing up in the neighborhood of Jefferson County, Stone landed a football scholarship to Indiana State University after graduating from St. Xavier High School in 2012.

The trap rapper attended college until 2016, as an arrest curtailed his studies after he was charged with drug trafficking. As a consequence, Gee spent four months under house arrest.

After serving his sentence, Stone began his career in 2017 and adopted the moniker EST Gee. The first word in his pseudonym is an acronym for "Everybody Shine Together," while Gee references his first name, i.e., George.

Having excelled in the genres of Southern Rap, Trap music, and Contemporary Rap, Gee has collaborated with many stars in his career. The Route 66 artist's last album, I Never Felt Nun, came out on September 16 and featured guest appearances from the likes of Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jeezy.

