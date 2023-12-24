Is your partner's snoring at night affecting your sleep? Here are 6 ways to tackle it 

Almost in every household couples face trouble in sleeping due to snoring at night. Be it the husband or the wife it is possible one of them is a snorer and the other one faces the repercussions of it by not being able to sleep. Not being able to sleep at night becomes troubling for us we might become cranky the next day, lack focus in our work, and become less productive.

Thus, completing your sleep becomes important and snoring is one obstacle that you need to conquer to get your desired sleep. The struggle is real and one might opt for sleep divorce which is currently in the highlights but before going into that you may consider other ways to get back your night's sleep.

In this article, we will discuss the ways to sleep next to a snorer.

Snoring at night: How to sleep next to a snorer?

Ways to cope with your partner's snoring at night (Image by nensuria on Freepik)

There can be various ways for you to opt to get relief from your partner's snoring. You can go for meditation, wear earplugs, opt for white noise, and many more.

Trying to control your mind by avoiding the noise

While this may sound absurd, simply opting to ignore the sound is not as easy as it seems. But taking control over your mind and going for practices like meditation, listening to podcasts, or simply opting for something that will take your mind away from the snoring.

While this technique will not work right away, with time you will be able to divert your mind from snoring and be able to sleep peacefully.

Opting for ear protection

snoring at night (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

Another easy way out from this is by going for earplugs which come in handy to your ears and block the surrounding sounds to reach your ear. If you opt for these, make sure that earplugs are soft and comfortable for your ears as you will be wearing these throughout the night. Other than these earplugs, noise-cancelling headphones are also available so based on your comfort you may choose.

Choosing soothing sounds

The disturbing noise of your partner's snoring can be avoided with counter-soothing noises. Many audio machines are there that produce white noise which creates sounds of waterfalls, rainfall, or ocean waves.

Many apps are present that can produce white noise on your smartphone. Since our smartphones are always with us we can use these apps and might find effective results.

Changing sleeping position

Sleeping on the side (Image by Freepik)

Often changing sleeping position can help you to prevent snoring, so ask your partner to sleep in a prone position or sleeping on their side can also reduce snoring effectively. Further, keeping a small ball under their back or opting for a pillow which can reduce snoring can also be an effective step to avoid snoring a night.

Taking medical support

One may opt for talking to a healthcare professional to check the root cause of snoring. Based on the diagnosis the doctor may provide you with treatments for snoring which may include CPAP therapy or BiPAP therapy which can distinguish snoring problems with time.

Other than this oral appliances can also come in handy which can hold your partner's tongue in place and stop snoring.

Sleep before they start snoring

Another effective way is to start sleeping before your partner starts snoring at night. This will be effective as when you sleep and enter your deep sleep phase, the snoring at night noises will not affect you much and you'll be able to sleep peacefully.

Snoring at night and getting along with it can be difficult as it tests your patience as well as affect your mood. One can use these techniques to safeguard their sleep and get back to their peaceful sleeping days.