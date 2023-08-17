Sleep is the most neglected key to wellness for 70 million Americans – why prioritizing rest is crucial

Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining an individual's overall well-being. We all lead busy lives, running from one thing to another, chasing that paper, and trying to keep up with the never-ending to-do lists. But here's an important thing- sleep is crucial if you want to chase your ambitions. It is the foundation of our happiness, keeping our bodies and minds in balance.

In a study conducted by SleepHealth titled The State of Sleep Health in America in 2023, it was revealed that around 50 to 70 million Americans are estimated to have sleep disorders. Additionally, it was also discovered that a staggering 1 in 3 adults (approximately 84 million people) do not regularly get the recommended amount of uninterrupted rest necessary for their health.

Lack of sleep and emotions - How are they linked?

The connection between sleep and emotions is real. When we get enough rest, our brain goes to work processing and consolidating all the memories, emotions, and experiences we had during the day. It's like a mental cleanse. This process helps us regulate our emotions, so we can handle stressors in an expert manner.

But here's the flip side - not being well-rested also messes with this whole process, and it can impact your mood severely. The study highlights that when we don't rest enough, our prefrontal cortex—that's the part of our brain responsible for thinking and making decisions—takes a hit. It's like someone turned down the volume on that part of our brain, and we suffer the consequences.

So, what happens when our prefrontal cortex is affected? An individual goes through a lot of mood swings, irritability, and a lack of motivation. Our emotional control center suffers a setback, and we're left feeling frazzled and unable to handle our emotions.

And that's not even the worst part. When we're not well rested, problem-solving becomes more challenging.

Practicing good sleep hygiene in six simple steps

Sleep is the ultimate secret weapon for keeping your mind clear and living your absolute best life. But getting good-quality shut-eye is not that easy. With stress, distractions, and the demands of everyday life, it can feel like an uphill battle.

So, what's the secret to practicing good snooze habits every day? Let's break it down:

1) Stick to a bedtime schedule

Your body loves routine, so try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on the weekends. It helps regulate your body clock, so you fall asleep quickly and wake up refreshed.

2) Create a slumber sanctuary

Make your bedroom a sanctuary by surrounding yourself with things that help you feel calm and relaxed. Keep it cool, dark, and free of distractions like TV or bright lights. And invest in things that make your bed cozy, like pillows, a weighted blanket, or some bamboo sheets.

3) Power down before bed

Most of us are tempted to keep scrolling through TikTok, but resist the urge! The blue light from screens can seriously mess with your body's natural rhythms, making it harder to doze off. Switch off your devices at least an hour before bed or use a blue light filter on your phone.

4) Get your body moving

Exercise is a key stress-buster and helps you feel more rested when it's time for bed. Make sure to get at least 30 minutes of exercise each day, but avoid high-intensity workouts too close to bedtime (nobody wants to be wired before trying to snooze)!

5) Ditch the caffeine and alcohol

Caffeine is a stimulant and can keep you wired, so avoid it close to bedtime. On the flip side, alcohol might make you feel sleepy at first, but it can lead to poor-quality snoozes later on. It's best to stick to water or herbal tea before trying to catch some rest.

6) Practice relaxation techniques

This might sound trickier than it is, but practice makes perfect. Try meditating, deep breathing, or other relaxation techniques to help your body unwind before bed. These techniques can help calm your mind and put your body in a more restful state, making it easier to snooze.

We are more likely to feel anxious, irritable, and less empathetic when we don't get enough rest. By taking steps to improve our sleep quantity and quality, we can promote better emotional regulation and overall mental health.