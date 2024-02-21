Is Pilates for Migraine Actually Helpful in Reducing Symptoms?

Migraines are a very common neurological problem among young as well as elderly people and it is important to understand that migraine doesn’t just mean a headache. There is a whole list of other symptoms associated with this health issue. Thus, it can be quite problematic for people suffering from this.

While people think that exercising can trigger migraines, the fact is that only excessively strenuous exercises are the ones that increase symptoms of migraine. On the other hand, light and low-impact exercises like Pilates for migraine can actually be helpful, if done in the correct manner with necessary precautions.

Let’s discuss in detail whether exercises like Pilates for migraine are effective and what you should keep in mind before practicing them.

Do Pilates for Migraine Work?

Benefits of Pilates for migraines in people (Image by Senivpetro on Freepik)

Migraine is accompanied by stress and difficulty sleeping in most of the cases. This is the reason why exercising is often suggested for people with migraine as exercises have stress-reducing and sleep-inducing properties.

However, high-impact exercises involving excessive exertion can impact negatively and even induce symptoms of migraine. This is where Pilates for migraine comes into play, as Pilates are low-impact exercises and its main emphasis is on mindful movement of the body.

Which Pilates for Migraine Moves Can You Try?

Exercises like nose hover and mermaid can be helpful (Image by Senivpetro on Freepik)

Migraines are not just limited to headaches and can also extend their way to back pain, neck pain, and disoriented posture. Many studies have suggested that these symptoms worsen the migraine attacks.

Pilates is a form of Yoga, that focuses on the strengthening of core and abdominal muscles, breathing regulation, and enhancement of posture. Certain Pilates for migraine moves can therefore help in improving these related symptoms. Here’s a list of some of the Pilates exercises you can try for your migraine.

1. Exercises involving lying on your stomach or on all fours focus on anti-gravity movements and neck strength as well.

2. Mobility exercises like mermaid, thread the needle, and book openings are recommended for releasing tension in the back.

3. Simpler exercises like nose hover, prone press, and dart can also be effective and don’t require any special equipment.

4. Strength exercises on the reformer, chair, or Cadillac can also be practiced if you have the required equipment as they provide you with further support.

Points to Keep in Mind While Trying Pilates

Increase the level of your exercises slowly (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

If a migraine-suffering individual has been avoiding exercising for a long time now, the best advice for them is to take it very slowly. You should start with simpler and less exhausting Pilates for migraine, which are on the comfortable side and help you build strength and confidence as well.

It is also suggested to not rely completely on online sources and check with your doctor before getting started with any sort of workout routine to avoid any health issues later. Gradual steps can help you understand that exercising can actually be migraine-friendly and you need not keep your physical fitness on hold in order to avoid migraine-related difficulties.

Pilates can be helpful as they don’t increase the heart rate very much, thereby keeping the blood pressure under control, which is a crucial point for migraines. However, exercises involving bending or bowing and rapid movement of the head should be avoided.

One should also ensure that they are well-hydrated before exercising. Along with this, having a pre-workout snack or meal that is rich in protein can be helpful as well.

Therefore, migraines can be really difficult to deal with and you might feel like exercising is going to make it worse. But certain exercises like Pilates for migraines can prove to be helpful if done.