Pilates Reformer: How to Get Started

The Pilates reformer is one of the most famous pieces of equipment used in Pilates; in fact, it may be the most famous Pilates equipment.

While you may have a general idea of what Pilates is, reformer Pilates is an entirely new game. Don't be put off by the intimidating appearance of the reformer, this beautiful machine can be a game-changer for your fitness routine.

You can achieve new heights of flexibility, strength, and stability with the help of the Pilates reformer machine. This is, however, still a low-impact workout, making it suitable for people of varying ages and physical abilities.

What is Pilates Reformer?

Joseph Pilates, the man behind the Pilates method, created the reformer. The carriage resembles a flat bed platform mounted on a bed-shaped frame that can be moved vertically and horizontally on its wheels.

An arrangement of springs connects the carriage to the reformer at one end. The level of resistance offered by pushing or pulling on the carriage along the frame can be adjusted, thanks to the inclusion of springs.

The reformer was invented by Joseph Pilates. (Image via Pexels/Maria Charizani)

When using the shoulder blocks to push or pull the carriage, users won't have to worry about falling off the end of the reformer.

Adjustable to the user's height, the footbar is located at the reformer's spring end. The footbar can be used by either the feet or the hands to propel the carriage forward. Long straps with handles are attached to the reformer's frame at its highest point.

The carriage can be propelled by pulling either the handlebars or the wheels with your legs or arms. The springs and the carriage's own weight combine to determine how challenging it is to push.

The reformer's components are height- and width-adjustable to accommodate users of varying statures and experience levels. Check out these at-home Pilates workouts for all levels.

What is Reformer Pilates?

There are a variety of exercises you can perform on the reformer (Image via Pexels/Maria Charizani)

Reformer Pilates uses a one-of-a-kind machine in conjunction with carefully crafted exercises that are gentle on the body, suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, and effective.

The Pilates reformer provides accessibility to a wide variety of exercises that aim to improve length, strength, flexibility, and balance by either pushing or pulling the carriage or holding it steady during an exercise while it's pulled on by the springs.

The reformer is a versatile piece of equipment. You can perform exercises in a variety of positions, including lying flat, sitting upright, standing, pulling the straps, pushing the footbar, perching on the footbar, perching on the shoulder blocks, using auxiliary tools, inverted, and sideways.

The reformer is a versatile piece of equipment that can be used to work on a wide range of muscle groups and movement patterns. Reformer workouts range in difficulty from easy to extremely difficult.

Benefits of Doing Pilates Reformer Exercises

Pilates reformer exercises can help you improve your strength, stability and flexibility (Image via Pexels/Maria Charizani)

Reformer Pilates provides many benefits such as improvements in your daily life, better posture, graceful movement, and also pain relief from physical imbalances. Some other benefits are as follows:

1) The reformer trains the major Pilates powerhouse muscles i.e. the core muscles. You will be able to build strong abdominals, back, glutes, and thighs.

2) The reformer's large size makes it ideal for achieving full range of motion, which is beneficial for both flexibility and strength development. It prepares the body to maintain the length it has been trained to achieve.

3) Leg and arm pushes and pulls against the resistance of the springs, carriage, and one's own bodyweight are effective for building muscle. Exercises offer sufficient resistance and movement variety to promote bone health and strength.

4) Challenge your core strength and improve balance by taking on the instability of a rolling carriage with springs set at varying resistance levels. One way in which Pilates exercises increase in difficulty is by reducing the amount of bodyweight supported by the carriage.

Common Pilates Reformer Mistakes

Reformer Pilates involves slow movements that focus on building core strength (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

1) Pilates reformer classes can be challenging for people with a background in high-intensity interval training because of the emphasis on slow, controlled movement.

However, you will quickly understand why slow does not equal simple. Do keep in mind that the ability to maintain control during the eccentric phase of an exercise (when the muscle lengthens, as in the lowering phase of a biceps curl or the standing phase of a squat) is fundamental to your success in this course.

2) You should remember to take deep breaths. However, in many classes, the instructor will remind students to breathe as they twist and turn.

Pilates was originally developed as a form of rehabilitation, so it makes sense to view a reformer class as a means to hone the body's innate abilities and develop your breathing.

3) The Pilates reformer targets the little muscles. Newcomers to Pilates may be confused by the fact that a smaller range of motion is more effective at targeting the small, deep muscles that Pilates is known to recruit. The goal is to activate the tiniest of muscles before moving on to the larger muscle groups.

The Pilates reformer is just one piece of equipment among many. You can bet that after just one round on the reformer, the abs will be fired up, and your body will be shaking like never before. Don't be surprised if you become addicted to the Pilates reformer due to the lean, strong muscles and added flexibility you will experience.

