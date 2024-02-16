Is the Pollotarian diet same as the regular Vegetarian diet?

Among the diverse dietary cultures around the world, the ‘Pollotarian Diet’ is emerging as among the more popular ones. There may be confusion on whether this diet is similar to a normal vegetarian diet or whether there are certain differences.

The Pollotarian diet’s name originates from the Spanish word ‘Pollo’, which specifically means Chicken. As this meaning suggests, the Pollotarian diet is a partly-vegetarian approach in which consumption of poultry products is allowed but red meat and pork products are excluded.

Let’s continue further to understand the Pollotarian diet in-depth and all the other points related to this dietary routine.

What is the Pollotarian diet?

‘Pollo-vegetarianism’ is another name given to the Pollotarian diet. This might confuse people that this was similar to a regular vegetarian diet. But there is a big difference between these two.

The Pollotarian diet also emphasizes plant-based foods in a similar way to the vegetarian diet. But the difference is the inclusion of poultry products like chicken and turkey and the exclusion of red meat and pork items.

Variations and changes in this diet

Since there are no strict guidelines associated with this diet, many variations can be observed from individual to individual.

Some people only tend to include poultry products like chicken and subtract dairy items like milk and eggs from their Pollotarian diet.

Many individuals follow a more relaxed approach and occasionally consume fish and seafood. They are more specifically categorized as ‘Pesce-Pollotarians’.

This diet allows people to set their own desired guidelines as to what they should include in their routine and what not, and thereby plan their meals accordingly.

Advantages and downfalls of the Pollotarian diet

The pollotarian diet's rising popularity is due to various factors ranging from different health concerns to environmental consciousness as well. Some advantages of this diet are given below.

The major focus of this diet is on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, which contribute immensely to environmental health. While the production of beef and pork is accompanied by the requirement of a larger land area, irrigational water, and other resources, poultry production is comparatively on the more sustainable and environment-friendly side. Replacement of red meat, lamb, and pork items with healthier poultry alternatives has been observed to reduce the risk of heart problems, cholesterol issues, and high blood pressure. For a long time, red meat consumption has also been said to be connected to different types of cancers, including Colorectal Cancer. Thus, its replacement with chicken and vegetarian food items helps to reduce the overall risk of cancers and promote gut health. If you are looking forward to losing some pounds while still maintaining a protein-rich diet, then the Pollotarian diet is the one for you. Poultry products make this diet an ideal option for semi-vegetarian people’s weight loss routine.

However, along with so many advantages, there are also certain downfalls associated with this diet. The major one of them is the possibility of nutrient deficiency. Many nutrients like Zinc, Vitamin B12, and Omega-3 Fatty Acids are better obtained from animal sources only in comparison to their plant-based alternatives.

Thus, a strict Pollotarian diet can result in a deficiency of nutrients like these in the body, ultimately causing the individual to take supplements or look for healthier alternatives in the form of plant-based or poultry products.

Therefore, the best thing to do is to consult a dietician before switching to the Pollotarian diet routine to get the maximized benefits. This will help you get a better insight into whether it will be good enough for your body or not.