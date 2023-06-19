What is nutrient deficiency? Common signs, symptoms, and management

Nutrient deficiency of one or more vitamins or minerals can cause several health issues and usually occurs due to inadequate consumption of nutritious foods. These can be avoided by ensuring that wholesome foods are included in the diet.

In case of severe deficiencies, supplementation can help manage nutrient deficiency and manage signs and symptoms.

Common nutrient deficiencies & nutrient deficiency symptoms

Fatigue is a common symptom of various nutritional deficiencies (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

Nutrient deficiency of a particular vitamin or mineral depends on various factors and the risk of deficiency varies for each nutrient. Vitamins that are abundant in almost all food items usually are present in adequate amounts to work in the body. Some vitamins and minerals show nutrient deficiency symptoms when not taken in their required amounts. Some of these nutrients are listed below:

1) Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. The active form of vitamin D is known as 1,25 dihydroxycholecalciferol (calcitriol). It is a fat-soluble vitamin and is synthesized from cholesterol in the body. The conversion from cholesterol to vitamin D is dependent on sunlight and hence lack of adequate exposure to sunlight can cause this nutrient deficiency.

Vitamin D deficiency can cause joint pain due to decreased bone density. It is also associated with poor sleep quality and shorter sleep duration. Few research studies also show that this nutrient deficiency can also cause depression.

2) Magnesium deficiency

Magnesium deficiency or hypomagnesemia is a common problem that is often overlooked since the signs and symptoms can be confused with other disorders. This mineral is required to regulate blood sugar levels, decrease inflammation, and promote bone health and sleep. This nutrient deficiency can cause muscle cramps, fatigue, hypertension, headache, asthma, and osteoporosis among other ailments.

3) Vitamin A deficiency

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble that aids vision, the immune system, reproduction, and skin health. Nutrient deficiency pertaining to retinol or carotenoids lead to eye problems, including night blindness. Vitamin A deficiency also causes infertility in both men and women.

4) Omega 3 deficiency

This is a common nutrient deficiency observed in people who do not consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These include eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and their chemical precursor alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Nutrient deficiency of one or more of these fatty acids can increase the symptoms of depression, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and bipolar disorder.

5) Vitamin C deficiency

Nutrient deficiency of vitamin C is common among people who do not consume foods rich in ascorbic acid. Ascorbic acid is required to make collagen and prevents premature aging. It helps with the absorption of non-heme iron from plant sources. Vitamin C deficiency symptoms include:

Joint pain and swelling.

Dry, sun-damaged skin.

Frequent bruising and bleeding.

Slow wound healing.

Weak and brittle bones.

Tooth loss.

Red, swollen, bleeding gums.

Increased risk of infection.

Iron deficiency anemia.

Fatigue.

Increased risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Oxidative stress and cell damage.

What to eat for nutrition deficiency?

Meat is the best food for nutritional deficiency (Image via Unsplash/Eiliv Aceron)

The two types of vitamin A found in foods are preformed vitamin A (retinol) and provitamin A (carotenoids). Retinol is present in meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products and is highly bioavailable. Carotenoids are generally found in red, green, yellow, and orange fruits and vegetables making them the best plant-based sources of vitamin A. Cod liver oil is among the six best natural foods for vitamin A deficiency.

Organ meat is rich in bioavailable retinol along with other types of meat. A hundred grams of salmon contains 2,150 mg of EPA and DHA (combined), making them one of the best foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids.

The best food sources of vitamin C include guava, lemon, strawberry, kiwifruit, blackcurrants, lychee, papaya, broccoli, peppers, and parsley.

Magnesium is found in both plant-based and animal-based foods. Meat contains bioavailable magnesium for the body. Some seeds rich in magnesium are:

flaxseed

sunflower seeds

chia seeds

cashews

hazelnuts

oats

coffee beans

pumpkin seeds

almonds

cocoa or cacao

peanuts

Meat, egg yolks, fatty fish, and dairy provide the good cholesterol required for vitamin D synthesis. Some plant-based foods contain ergocalciferol, which is a precursor of cholecalciferol, known as vitamin D2. Vegans and vegetarians can also get their vitamin D from fortified foods.

Best supplement for vitamins and minerals

Fish oil is a popular supplement for omega-3 deficiency (Image via Unsplash/Leohoho)

Although meat is the best food for nutritional deficiency, multivitamin supplements are often the best way to manage symptoms. Nutrient deficiency of any of these vitamins or minerals can also be managed by individual supplementation. Omega-3 deficiency is best managed with fish oil supplements. In case of severe deficiency, merely managing the diet is not enough, and supplementation is required.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

