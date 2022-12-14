Vitamin A deficiency symptoms occur when you don’t get enough Vit A. Vitamins are a crucial component of a healthy diet. They are a collection of compounds that, when taken in moderation, support your general well-being. In particular, vitamin A aids in the prevention of infection and is essential for maintaining healthy skin, eyes, and vision.

You must include vitamin A in your diet in other ways as the human body cannot make it on its own.

While deficiencies are uncommon in developed nations, many people in underdeveloped nations do not obtain enough vitamin A. Pregnant women, nursing mothers, babies, and children are most at risk for deficiency.

What are the Common Vitamin A Deficiency Symptoms

Mild vitamin A deficiency may not show any signs. However, a severe deficiency of vitamin A may result in exhaustion and other conditions.

Here are some of the most common vitamin A deficiency symptoms:

1) Night blindness: You have problems seeing in dim light as a result of this. It will eventually result in total night-time blindness.

2) Xeropthalmia: The cornea and retina may be harmed by the eyes becoming excessively dry and crusty as a result of this illness.

3) Increased infections: A person who is vitamin A deficient may have more frequent health issues since they will have a harder time fending off infections.

4) Skin problems: Skin issues like dryness, itching, and scaling may be present in those who are vitamin A deficient.

5) Delayed growth: Children who don't get enough vitamin A may endure developmental delays, delayed bone development, or stunted growth. Supplemental vitamin A, alone or in combination with other nutrients, has been demonstrated in numerous trials to enhance growth.

6) Fertility-related problems: Both male and female reproduction as well as healthy infant development depend on vitamin A. Vitamin A deficiency could be one of the causes of your inability to conceive. According to studies, pregnant female rats with vitamin A deficiency have trouble conceiving and may produce embryos with birth abnormalities.

7) Wounds may not heal properly: Vitamin A deficiency may be a factor in wounds that do not heal properly after an operation or accident. This is so because vitamin A encourages the production of collagen, which is crucial for having healthy skin. Vitamin A may strengthen skin both orally and topically, according to research. An oral vitamin A supplement enhanced collagen synthesis, according to a rat study. Even though the rats were on steroids, which can slow down the healing process, the vitamin had this impact.

Conclusion

Lack of vitamin A in the body or an underlying condition that prevents the body from properly absorbing or using vitamin A are the two main causes of vitamin A deficiency.

Even though vitamin A insufficiency is uncommon due to the abundance of foods that contain this vitamin, it can nevertheless happen in some individuals. If you experience any significant deficiencies like night blindness, you should see a doctor right away.

Consuming foods high in vitamin A is part of the treatment for mild forms of vitamin A insufficiency. Your doctor might advise taking vitamin supplements along with increasing vitamin A intake for more severe versions. The quantity of supplements is age-dependent.

