What Are the Best Fish to Eat to Remain Healthy

Fish can provide highly bioavailable protein along with naturally occurring bioavailable vitamins and minerals.

They're. versatile and can be used to make various recipes. Let's have a look at the best fish to consume.

Healthiest Fish to Eat

Check out this list of the best fish to eat to get healthy:

1) Cod

The best fish to eat can provide all the essential nutrients (Image via Unsplash/Fallon Michael)

It's a popular Atlantic fish known for its heart-healthy properties. Cod is rich in omega-3 fatty acids (Eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid).

They're also rich in vitamin A and vitamin D. Oil extracted from cod is a popular dietary supplement. Cod liver oil is among the best natural foods for vitamin A deficiency.

Retinol boosts immunity and improves bone health. It can be said that cod is among the best fish to eat. As per the data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 4 ounces of Atlantic cod contains:

Calories : 90 kcal

: 90 kcal Fat : 0.5 grams

: 0.5 grams Sodium : 79.5 mg

: 79.5 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugar : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein : 20 grams

: 20 grams Iron : 0.358 mg

: 0.358 mg Vitamin C : 3.58 mg

: 3.58 mg Potassium : 468.3 mg

: 468.3 mg Selenium : 37.5 mcg

: 37.5 mcg Vitamin B6 : 0.3 mg

: 0.3 mg Choline : 73.9 mg

: 73.9 mg Vitamin B12 : 1 mcg

: 1 mcg Vitamin D: 1 mcg

2) Salmon

Salmon is definitely among the best fish to eat. Hundred grams of salmon contain 2,150 mg of EPA and DHA (omega-3 fatty acids).

It's a high-protein food that also provides significant amounts of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin D, selenium, and B vitamins. Consuming salmon regularly can reduce the risk of several illnesses, including heart disease, dementia, and depression.

According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 3 ounces of wild-caught salmon provides:

Calories : 121 kcal

: 121 kcal Fat : 5.4 grams

: 5.4 grams Sodium : 37.4 mg

: 37.4 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugars : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein: 17 grams

3) Anchovy

Anchovies and sardines are among the best fish to eat (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Anchovies are small fish and are among the best fish to eat. Hundred grams of anchovies contain 2,053 mg of omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA).

They contain heart-healthy fats and are rich in vitamins and minerals, including calcium, niacin, and selenium. Anchovies are also used in sauces and flavoring agents such as Worcestershire sauce, remoulade, and Caesar dressing.

They're widely sold as dried or canned. Oil extracted from anchovies is also available as a dietary supplement. According to data provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 2 ounces of anchovies provide:

Calories: 95 kcal

95 kcal Protein: 13 grams

13 grams Fat: 4 grams

4 grams Carbs: 0 gram

0 gram Vitamin B3: 56% of the Daily Value (DV)

56% of the Daily Value (DV) Selenium: 55% of the DV

55% of the DV Vitamin B12: 16% of the DV

16% of the DV Iron: 12% of the DV

12% of the DV Calcium: 8% of the DV

4) Tuna

Tuna is among the best fish to eat (Image via Unsplash/CA Creative)

Tuna is among the best fish to eat for omega-3 deficiency. They also provide other vitamins and minerals.

Fresh bluefin, canned white albacore tuna, canned light tuna, fresh skipjack tuna, and fresh yellowfin tuna are among the commonly available tuna varieties. According to USDA data, a can of unsalted tuna (165 grams) packed in water, provides:

alories : 191 kcal

: 191 kcal Fat : 1.4 grams

: 1.4 grams Sodium : 83 mg

: 83 mg Carbohydrates : 0 gram

: 0 gram Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugar : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein : 42 grams

: 42 grams Iron : 2.52 mg

: 2.52 mg Magnesium : 44.6 mg

: 44.6 mg Potassium : 391 mg

: 391 mg Selenium : 133 mcg

: 133 mcg Vitamin B12 : 4.93 mg

: 4.93 mg Vitamin B6: 0.577 mg

Is Fish Good for You? Include the Best Fish to Eat

Fish can provide essential vitamins and minerals along with protein and healthy fats. The best fish to eat as mentioned above are safe to consume.

Fish is one of the most important components of the Mediterranean diet and is loved by many. You can prepare several interesting recipes using fish, be it your main course or snacks. Try including as many varieties of fish as possible to get all the health benefits. Consult your doctor if you are allergic to fish.

