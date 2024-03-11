Is Ryan Garcia really okay? Social media posts spark health concern

Ryan Garcia impressed fans with his exceptional boxing talent only at the age of 25. To see what Ryan is going through raises some concerns about the mental health of individuals in professional sports.

In January, he stunned fans with his double revelation on social media. First, his wife Andrea Celina had given birth and in a subsequent now-deleted post, he revealed that they were heading for an 'amicable' divorce.

However, his social media posts continued to spark concern about his mental health, especially the one on March 3.

What's happening to Ryan Garcia's mental health? (Image via Instagram/ Ryan Garcia)

Update on Ryan Garcia mental health: Is he spinning out of control?

Mental health in sports can often be overlooked. (Image via Instagram/ Kingryan)

It appears that fans are divided in understanding if Ryan is experiencing a mental health breakdown. On March 3, Ryan put up a story on social media that referenced the 'death of Ryan Garcia'. However, soon after, he revealed in another story that he was okay. While many flooded his posts with messages about his safety, many also seemed to be upset with Ryan's cryptic posts.

While Ryan is 'safe', his social media posts continue to be a window into his mental health. While we speak about the consequences of post-concussions in football, is it also true and relevant in his case? Ryan Garcia has previously spoken about his battle with his emotional health, which ultimately led to his break in 2021. While it is unclear what is leading to Garcia's erratic behavior, it leaves many wondering about the consequences of being in the spotlight.

Many continue to pray and support Ryan's recovery, but others also criticize him for losing humility over his growing popularity. It is true that he has become extremely popular in a short period, but is this going to support or harm his mental health?

Ryan's mental health continues to make headlines as he also prepares for his next match. Yes, there are risk factors that continue to impact his health, but there are also some notable protective factors. Some of these are his family, his faith in Christianity, and the birth of his newborn. As Ryan Garcia, gears up for his physical health, it may also be a good time for him to take care of his emotional and mental health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.