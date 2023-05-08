Is sunflower oil healthy? Benefits and risks you need to know

Is sunflower oil healthy? This is a question that has been asked frequently in recent years, as sunflower oil has gained popularity as a cooking oil.

In this article, we take a closer look at the benefits and risks of using sunflower oil to help you determine if it's a healthy choice.

Is sunflower oil good for you?

When used in moderation, sunflower oil can be a healthy addition to diet. (RDNE Stock project/Pexels)

Sunflower oil is a good source of healthy fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats.

These fats are known to help lower cholesterol level and reduce risk of heart disease. Sunflower oil is also high in vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that can help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Additionally, sunflower oil has a high smoke point, which means it can be used for cooking at high temperature without producing harmful substances. That makes it a good choice for frying and other high-heat cooking methods.

Is sunflower oil healthy?

While sunflower oil has some potential health benefits, there are also some risks associated with its use, so is sunflower oil healthy?

One of the main concerns is the high omega-6 fatty acid content of sunflower oil. Omega-6 fatty acids are essential fats that the body needs, but too much can increase inflammation and may contribute to chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Sunflower oil is also highly processed, which can strip it of some of its nutrients and antioxidants. That's especially true for refined sunflower oil, which is made using chemicals to extract the oil from the seeds. These chemicals can leave harmful residues in the oil that may be harmful for health.

Moreover, sunflower oil is high in calories, with one tablespoon containing around 120 calories. If you're trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, it's important to use sunflower oil in moderation to avoid consuming too many calories.

Choosing the right type of sunflower oil

If you do choose to use sunflower oil, you may have the question of 'is sunflower oil healthy?',

It's important to choose the right type to maximize its potential health benefits. Here are a few tips to help you make the best choice:

Choose cold-pressed pil

Cold-pressed sunflower oil is made using a mechanical pressing method that does not involve any chemicals. This method helps preserve the nutrients and antioxidants in the oil, making it a healthier choice.

Opt for high-oleic sunflower oil

High-oleic sunflower oil is made from sunflower seeds that are bred to be high in oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat that's known for its health benefits.

This type of sunflower oil has a higher smoke point and is more stable than other types of sunflower oil, making it a better choice for cooking at high temperatures.

Look for organic sunflower oil

Organic sunflower oil is made from sunflower seeds that have been grown without the use of pesticides and other harmful chemicals. Choosing organic sunflower oil can help reduce exposure to these harmful substances.

Many health experts consider sunflower oil to be healthy. (Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto/Pexels)

So, is sunflower oil healthy? The answer is both yes and no. While sunflower oil does have some potential health benefits, it also comes with some risks.

If you choose to use sunflower oil, it's important to choose the right type and use it in moderation. It's also important to remember that no single food or ingredient can make or break your overall health.

A balanced diet that includes a variety of healthy fats, whole grains, fruits and vegetables is key to maintaining good health.

