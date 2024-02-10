Is time anxiety consuming your life? Here is what can help you!

Time anxiety appears to be a new-age problem where time is money. While anxiety is a typical experience, it seems that it has a pervasive effect even on how we perceive time. Have you ever noticed your relationship with time? Do you feel pressured constantly and always feel restless about how time is passing?

Intense worry or doubt about the future frequently accompanies anxiety. It is often characterised by negative thoughts and emotions that can interfere with your everyday functioning. There are numerous causes of anxiety. This includes society's concept of following a timeline and adhering to it each and every time.

You may have also heard about making every second count. While this can be motivating for some, for others, it can cause intense anxiety.

Anxiety comes in all shapes and sizes. (Image via Unsplash/ Kevin Ku)

What is time anxiety?

Anxious about how time is running by? You may be worrying about how time affects our mental health. (Image via Vecteezy/ Icon Ade)

Time is an important pillar in our lives. Time, in some way, governs everything we do. However, this can often draw us into a feeling of stress over every living second and leave us wondering, "Am I running out of time?". Sometimes you can feel stressed because of your current circumstances and experiences. For example, 'Is it weekend already? I could not complete any work.'

At other times, it can be associated with future circumstances. For example, 'Everyone is getting married around me; what will be in my future?' Irrespective of the type and symptoms of anxiety you are experiencing, it can make you feel 'doomed' or rather 'left out.' This can naturally make you feel sad about your progress and may also lead to the development of low self-esteem.

How to deal with time anxiety?

How can you deal with this type of anxiety? (Image via Vecteezy/ Mladen Mitrinovic)

We can't change societal expectations of time management and productivity overnight. However, we can start working on your expectations and mechanisms to reduce this type of anxiety. We can slowly move from time anxiety to time affluence and achieve long-term happiness.

Here are some tips to help you tackle the anxious feelings:

Define realistic timelines for yourself. While your family, friends, and colleagues may define a timeline, try to take your time and define what works for you.

Try out time management techniques that help you reduce your anxiety, but exaggerate it. For instance, you may not be able to work with planners but work well with to-do lists.

Establish boundaries when you can. We often take on responsibilities that extend our day and feel burned out. Practice saying no when you can.

Take a time-out when needed and avoid pressuring yourself.

Time anxiety can be a crippling concern for many and often goes unaddressed. In a fast-paced society, it is not atypical for you to experience time anxiety. However, chronic anxiety is often associated with other mental health issues. This can make it difficult for you to work, hamper relationships, and make you feel angry with yourself.

By building a positive relationship with time, you can learn how to manage it, rather than fearing it. Time anxiety can be scary, but many of us experience it.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.