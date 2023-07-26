Isometric hold: 5 full body isometric exercises to try   

Isometric hold is a type of exercise that involves no movement; instead, it requires you to hold your body in a static position. It involves the muscular contraction of muscles without moving or changing the length of the targeted muscles.

A great example of an iso hold is a plank. When doing a plank, you contract the muscles in the legs, shoulders, arms, glutes and core to hold the position while keeping the body in the same, stable position.

Apart from plank, there are several other isometric hold exercises you can add to your workout routine. Take a look.

Must-do isometric hold exercises

If you're looking for some good iso hold exercises, give the following five a try. These exercises are easy and can be performed by beginners, too:

#1 Wall sit

Wall sit is an easy isometric hold exercise. (Photo via Freepik)

Wall sit is the simplest isometric hold exercise that focuses on building strength in the core and major lower body muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight about 2-3 feet away from a wall, and lean your back against it.

Bend the knees, and lower yourself till the knees form a 90-degree angle. Extend your hands straight in the front, and hold the position for as long as you can.

Make sure to keep your shoulders and hips pressed against the wall throughout the exercise.

#2 Dead hang

Dead hang targets the upper body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

The dead hang is a powerful exercise that works best for the upper body muscles, particularly the arms and shoulders. For doing this exercise, you will need access to a pull-up bar.

To do this exercise:

Stand beneath a pull-up bar, and jump to grab on it.

Keep your hands at shoulder-width distance, and make sure to cross your feet.

Engage the core muscles, and hold onto the bar for as long as you can.

Do not move your legs or sway your body from one side to another.

#3 Side plank

The side plank tragets the oblique muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Elina Fairytale)

While the standard plank is an amazing isometric hold exercise, to challenge yourself even more, give the side plank a try.

This exercise targets the obliques aka the side abs and helps tone the entire midsection along with lower body muscles, including the glutes, quadriceps and hip abductors.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your right side with both legs straight and stacked on one another. Bend your right elbow, and place your forearm on the floor under your shoulder.

Push your right forearm into the floor, and slowly lift your hips and torso off the floor.

Make sure to keep the core muscles tight so that the body is in a straight line from head to your heels.

Lift your left arm straight up, or just keep it by your side. Hold the side plank position for as long as you can before switching sides.

#4 Low squat

The low squat works on the lower body muscles. (Photo via Pexels/ MART PRODUCTION)

The low squat is a simple isometric hold movement that primarily works on the lower body muscles. These include the glutes, hamstrings and quadriceps. Additionally, it targets the midsection, too.

To do this exercise:

Stand straight, and position your feet slightly more than your hip width.

Keep your toes pointed out, and place your hands on your waist or extend them straight in the front.

Bring your hips back, and bend your knees while getting into a sitting or squat position. Do not move the knees forward.

Continue to lower yourself slowly till the hips get below the knees.

Hold the low squat position for as long as you can, and repeat.

#5 Glute bridge

Glute bridge is an amazing isometric hold exercise. (Photo via Freepik)

The glute bridge is another example of an iso hold exercise. It targets the gluteal muscles and also helps stabilize the core and spine, alleviating back pain.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your back with the feet planted on the floor and knees bent. Extend your arms straight to the sides, or place them under your butts.

Engage the core muscles and glutes, and lift your hips off the floor while pressing your back and head on the ground for stability.

Hold the glute bridge position for as long as you can, and remember to keep your core muscles activated throughout the movement.

With the aforementioned isometric exercises, you can take a break from weights and other exercise tools and work out by using only your bodyweight as resistance.

The aforementioned exercises will add a variety to your regular workouts while also helping you develop muscular endurance along the way.