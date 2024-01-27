Jacob Elordi weight loss journey - How the Euphoria star lost almost 22 pounds?

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor, who appeared on Saturday Night Live on January 20, 2024. During the show, he addressed one of the more popularly discussed topics, how he lost weight.

Elordi is known for his roles in The Kissing Booth, Euphoria, and Saltburn. Along with his comedy, the actor also mentioned his unexpected weight loss. His weight loss transformation was inspired by his upcoming movie "Deep Water".

In this article, we will talk about Jacob Elordi weight loss journey and take a little peek into Elordi's humorous take on SNL.

What was the reason behind Jacob Elordi weight loss?

What was the reason for Jacob Elordi weight loss? (Image by Jacob Elordi via Instagram)

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who has performed in various movies. Speaking on Saturday Night Live, he told the audience about his 22 lb (10kg approx.) weight loss.

Host Jimmy Fallon noticed the change and asked:

“You told me before the show that you’re very, very skinny right now because you’re preparing for another role.”

Jacob replied:

“Yeah, I’m a little bit light so I was concerned about wearing, you know, such baggy clothes. But yeah, I’ve lost a decent amount of weight to play a prisoner of war. So I’m a little bit concerned because I think I look like – I’ve seen a few photos on the internet of me as Slender Man.”

Jacob's weight loss journey was done in order for him to portray a prisoner of war in the film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel, Deep Water. He also mentioned the challenges he faced, the strict diet he followed, and the intense workout, all to achieve the lean body demanded by the role.

Jacob mentioned that he humorously participated in a dating show called "Crown Your Short King". He attended another interview with Rachel McAdams where she had a hearty chat with him about his age, looks, and success, and added comments on his weight loss.

Fan’s reaction to Jacob Elordi weight loss

Jacob Elordi worked out intensely to attain that lean body (image by freepik on freepik)

Jacob Elordi has been both praised and criticized for entertaining the audience with his charm, blending it with humor, singing, and dancing skills in different sketches. He has left an impression everywhere with his versatile acting. Although there were light-hearted jokes about his appearance, Jacob left a spectacular impression on the platform of Saturday Night Live.

Jacob Elordi weight loss has shown nothing but dedication towards his work as he transformed his physique for the role in Deep Water.

Jacob Elordi is an exceptional actor and his weight loss has shown his dedication towards his profession as he shed almost 22 pounds just to portray a prisoner of war in the film adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel, Deep Water.