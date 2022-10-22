Japanese Ab Exercise: What Is It and How Does It Work?

Who doesn't want flat abs and muscle tone? It is the dream of every fitness fanatic who spends hours in the gym and at home working on the muscles that make up the midsection. They do crunches, sit-ups, planks, and any other exercise that promises to burn fat around the stomach.

However, we also know that it's not easy to get rid of fat around the middle. When you work out and eat right, it takes months for your waist size to change. If a workout says it will work in 10 days, we can't help but wonder if it's true.

In a video that went viral on the social media site recently, a user claimed that a 5-minute Japanese towel exercise can help you get flat abs in 10 days.

More than 2.8 million people have liked and commented on the video since it was posted on social media. Even though the claim seems unlikely, we can't help but wonder if it is really possible to get in shape in 10 days. Let's find out.

What is the Japanese ab workout?

To perform this exercise, one needs a mat and a towel. Here's how to do this exercise.

Step 1: Lie on your back with your hands and legs spread out from your body.

Step 2: Put a medium-sized towel under your lower back, just below your belly button.

Step 3: Put your feet about shoulder-width apart and touch your toes.

Step 4: Put your palms down and stretch your arms above your head so that your pinkies touch.

Step 5: Stay in this position for at least five minutes, then slowly let your body go back to normal.

How does the Japanese ab workout work?

Fitness influencers on social media have picked up on a quick and easy way to work on your abs. However, this move was created by a Japanese chiropractor, reflexologist, and massage therapist named Dr. Toshiki Fukutsudzi. He came up with this stretch to help with lower back pain and bad posture by aligning your spine.

Fukutsudzi also said that this position could help you lose weight by putting your pelvis in the right place. Experts have said that this is not true. The trick might be able to fix a forward pelvic tuck that causes problems, but the other claims are not true.

When used in other ways, a towel can be an excellent substitute for exercise equipment if you don't have any at home. It can also help you work out harder, which should help you lose weight.

Will the Japanese towel method work in 10 days?

The post's claim seemed like a miracle, but this exercise can't give you a flat stomach in 10 days. In fact, no exercise, let alone this one, can provide results so quickly. This exercise might help a little bit with your posture, back pain, and belly fat, but only a little.

Takeaway

The hardest thing to do is lose fat from the middle since the fat that has built up here is the most stubborn. Most people lose fat from this area last after they've lost fat from everywhere else. Moreover, getting a flat stomach depends on things like your diet, how much you exercise, how you sleep, and your genes.

However, following a healthy, calorie deficit diet, performing a combination of cardio and strength workouts, and this particular Japanese ab exercise can help you curb that belly fat over time.

