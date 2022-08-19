Jared Padalecki is an American actor who rose to stardom with TV series such as Gilmore Girls and Supernatural. He has several accolades to his name, including the Teen Choice Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and Constellation Awards. Furthermore, Padalecki has appeared in several campaigns to raise awareness and funds for support to people battling mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety.

Jared has gained immense popularity for his shredded physique and ripped abs. Consistency is crucial in both diet and workout for Padalecki, and it has helped him stay in his best shape. So, let’s know more about Jared Padalecki's secret diet and workout routine for great abs.

What Is Jared Padalecki’s Workout Routine?

Jared Padalecki's journey toward his rippling physique started when he realized that he was tall and really skinny, and therefore needed to gain muscle. This motivated him to start a workout routine that helped him pack about 20 lbs to his frame. However, a shoulder injury a few years back changed Padalecki's workout routine. He now prefers dumbbell exercises over barbell exercises to avoid excessive strain on the muscles.

Jared Padalecki prefers working out in his home gym, which contains all the required equipment. His workout goal is to stay fit and avoid unwanted injuries. Jared's workout routine normally consists of weightlifting training and cardio exercises. However, he does modify his workout while preparing for the role in upcoming movies. For example, if he has shirtless scenes in any movie, then Jared would place greater emphasis on his abs and chest exercises.

Jared absolutely loves doing high-intensity interval training (HIIT) first thing in the morning, which keeps him charged up throughout the day. HIIT workouts help him burn a large amount of fat and achieve cardiovascular fitness in a short time. It usually includes exercises such as sprints, assault bikes, and so on. Jared Padalecki also includes a few bodyweight exercises in his workout sessions, such as push-ups and pull-ups.

Weightlifting training is another interesting part of Jared Padalecki’s workout session which has helped him gain fantastic abs. He includes exercises such as dumbbell squats and bicep curls. He trains the muscles throughout the body with weight training exercises for great abs and a shredded look.

Finally, cardio exercises are also an important part of Padalecki’s workout sessions that helps in burning calories and losing fat from his body. This includes exercises such as treadmills, rowing machines, and stationary bikes.

Jared Padalecki considers recovery after intense training sessions essential for avoiding fatigue and unwanted injuries in the body. This is why he uses an infrared sauna after intense training that he has installed at home. Padalecki mentioned in an interview that he is more concerned about how he feels rather than how he looks, which has been central to his diet and workout routine.

What Does Jared Padalecki’s Diet Consist of?

Jared follows a clean diet routine that consists of enough calories that let him add muscles and carry on with an intense training routine.

Padalecki mentions that he does not exactly crave carbs such as rice, pasta, and bread. Instead, he naturally craves healthy and wholesome foods, which has certainly helped him with a sustainable diet approach. He prefers foods such as eggs, vegetables, yogurt, fruits, oats, and chicken breast.

Padalecki absolutely loves berries and eats them whenever possible, but he absolutely hates olives and avoids them at all costs. He avoids snacking in-between meals and has a glass of water to stay satiated for a longer period of time.

Jared avoids packaged foods that contain artificial additives, refined carbs, added sugar, and chemical ingredients. Padalecki’s cheat meals consist of foods such as bacon, tacos, and brisket. Furthermore, he makes sure to stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking lots of water.

Padalecki keeps his refrigerator stocked up with the healthiest and cleanest foods consisting of fresh produce and wholesome options so that he always has options for healthy foods.

Bottom Line

Jared Padalecki works extremely hard on his workout and diet routine to maintain his great abs. He regularly works out in his home gym, which consists of exercises ranging from cardio and HIIT to weight training. Jared naturally gravitates toward healthy diet options that consist of wholesome and clean foods. He avoids unhealthy carbs such as bread and pasta. All this has resulted in a ripped physique with great abs and overall wellbeing.

Padalecki considers consistency to be an important part of fitness and believes in sticking to his diet and workout routine. His fitness goal is more focused on feeling good rather than looking good.

