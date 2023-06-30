Jesse Malin's battle with spinal cord injury

American rock artist Jesse Malin's team put up an elaborate post on Instagram on May 15, 2023, updating his fans regarding his health. The post, which has since garnered around 2,000 likes, mentioned that he had suffered a back injury due to which his upcoming tours would have to be canceled.

"Due to a serious back injury, Jesse Malin must cancel the upcoming UK and US tours. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets. Jesse will be back out as soon as he is able. Full refunds at point of purchase," the Instagram post mentions.

Jesse Malin Health Update

As per multiple news outlets, Jesse Malin had suffered a rare spinal cord stroke that left him paralyzed from the waist down. As a result, he now has to move around in a wheelchair. Following the injury, he checked into a rehab center where he was receiving treatment for it.

Unable to entirely cover his medical expenses, his team started a fundraiser for him on the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund website. The Jesse Malin fundraiser, along with a Donate Now option, contained detailed information about his health. It mentioned that he was "under neurological care at Langone Orthopedic Center at NYU Hospital." It appears that his injury is "inoperable," and the only way he can recover is through a combination of "traditional and alternative medical therapies." However, the expenses for the same are extremely high.

The fundraiser urged fans and others to come forward and make useful donations for his treatment. It mentioned:

"Jesse is going through so much physically and emotionally. His insurance is good but it will not cover many of his expenses beyond acute care. Your donation can help relieve him of the added pressures associated with the enormous expense of his immediate and long term care."

On June 29, 2023, Jesse Malin uploaded a video on Instagram thanking everyone for their generosity.

Hey everyone, I just wanted to send out this message with huge gratitude and huge love for everything, all of the support in every single way. I shot this video from my hospital room here, I’m in New York. Even though it’s been 8 weeks, I’m working really hard, physically and spiritually, doing my best. I miss everybody, and I miss being outside, but I will get there. Thanks for all the prayers, and well wishes, all the messages. Every single one means the world to me," the post mentions.

How do spinal cord strokes occur?

Spinal cord strokes occur when there is a lack of blood supply to a part of the spinal cord. As a result, it does not get sufficient oxygen and nutrients required for healthy functioning.

The symptoms of a stroke depend on the area and intensity of the damage. These symptoms may appear either immediately or several hours later. Some of the common symptoms you should look out for are tingling sensations, numbness, abrupt severe neck or back pain, and muscle spasms.

