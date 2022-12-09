Jessica Alba’s Workout Routine: How Does She Stay Fit?

If you follow Jessica Alba on social media, then you might already know how consistent and disciplined she is when it comes to maintaining her fitness and beauty.

But do you wonder what all is included in Jessica Alba’s workout ? What exercise routine does the “Fantastic Four” actress follow to stay in shape? Well, here’s everything to know about the actress’s fitness schedule.

Jessica Alba’s workout routine

Training with Ramona Braganza (former NFL Raiders cheerleader and celebrity trainer)

The 41-year-old actress used to train with celebrity trainer Ramona Braganza and the duo recently started working out again.

According to Braganza, Jessica Alba has now started to prioritize her mental health alongside physical health. She includes breathwork and short meditations in her routine and also practices Iyengar yoga as she believes that this form of yoga is important for stretching the muscles after a long hectic day.

Jessica Alba's workout includes Iyengar yoga. (Photo via Instagram/jessicaalba)

When it comes to Jessica Alba’s workout routine, however, the duo tries to hit the gym in the morning and mostly prefers old-school and contemporary music for the workout sessions. As per Braganza, the actress’s favorite cardio moves include hiking, indoor cycling, and dancing.

For strength training, on the other hand, Jessica Alba prefers moderate weights and is fond of upper-body training. Besides, she also loves using a slam ball in her routine and focuses more on overhead movements.

Read on to learn about a series of exercises that are included in Jessica Alba’s workout routine:

Typically, the “Mechanic: Resurrection” actress, follows Braganza’s signature 321 training method, which includes three cardio sequences, three strength circuits, and one core workout.

How does Braganza’s signature 321 training method work?

Jessica Alba’s workout is all about Braganza’s 321 training method. This includes a series of cardio exercises followed by the first sequence of two strength training exercises and a short break. This circuit needs to be repeated for one to three sets.

Then, again, a few minutes of cardio, followed by a second sequence of three exercises and a brief break. This circuit also needs to be repeated for one to three sets. Finish the workout with cardio one more time, followed by two core exercises.

Exercises that Jessica Alba prefers in her training

The following exercises require a jump rope, a set of dumbbells, an exercise ball, gliders, and a weight bench.

Cardio

Warm up for 1 minute

Jump rope, dance, or jog

Strength training

Circuit 1:

Chest press and fly combination on an exercise ball

Bench step-over

Dumbbell plank rotation

Circuit 2:

Single-leg hamstring curl

Back row-fly combination on a single leg

Single-leg pop-up

Core strength exercises

Plank circle sliders

Russian twist

Alongside these exercises, Jessica Alba’s workout routine also consists of HIIT workouts and Pilates. The actress also went to the Ayurveda spa this summer and participated in Panchakarma. It is a treatment that resets the entire body and is completely based on Ayurvedic principles.

Poll : 0 votes