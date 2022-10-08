Jordin Sparks Weight Loss Transformation: How She Lost 50 Pounds and Got Healthy

Jordin Sparks is an American actress and singer who shot into the limelight after winning American Idol at the young age of seventeen. She is the only American Idol contestant whose singles have been in the top 20 in the United States.

Throughout her career, Sparks has won several accolades that include the Teen Choice Award, a BET Award, the NAACP Image Award, and more.

Jordin Sparks has also been involved in the retail and acting business along with supporting several charitable campaigns such as distributing school supplies and encouraging consumption of cow milk.

Sparks was recently in the news for her weight loss transformation, since she lost about fifty pounds to get healthy. Let’s look at the changes that were made by the singer to get healthy and lose weight.

Jordin Sparks Weight Loss Transformation

Jordin Sparks lost fifty pounds to get healthy in about eighteen months. In this endeavor, she was not focused on reducing the size of her jeans but rather on enhancing the overall health and fitness of her body. Sparks shared her mantra, saying:

“I’m good with my thighs touching . . . I grew up in a family where we have meat on our bones. I just want to be healthy.”

Sparks’ commitment towards better health started by taking a deeper look at the exercise and diet routine that she followed as she did not want to resort to excessive calorie counting and rigid dietary restrictions. Her newfound approach, she revealed, involved changing her perspective:

“I changed the way I thought about food and exercising . . . I listen to my body to tell me that I’m full.”

Jordin Sparks' Diet Routine

To lose those 50 pounds, Jordin Sparks made some major changes to her diet routine. She did not believe in following an over-restrictive diet that denied her from indulging in cravings as it was not sustainable in the long run.

Sparks started with strict portion control of her meals where she ensured that all her meals could easily fit into a normal sized plate. In her diet, she consumed whatever she wanted, but this time, in smaller quantities.

Jordin Sparks usually consumes about 1500-1700 calories per day, which consists of various nutrients including protein, fat, and carbs. Many people might not consider this as an ideal diet to lose weight since it is filled with carbs. However, it has worked wonders for Sparks' fitness goals.

The star prefers granola and yogurt for her breakfast and absolutely loves eating berries in her diet, which are also jam-packed with nutrients. For her lunch, she likes having lean protein such as grilled chicken along with arugula salad and brown rice. She likes to keep her dinner light and prefers high fiber food over carbs at this time.

Staying hydrated is also important along with working out and maintaining a healthy diet. Sparks made sure to consume about one gallon of water throughout her day.

Jordin Sparks continues to maintain her weight with exercise and portion control. She said:

“To me, health is wealth! . . . We can enrich our lives in so many ways when we are fueled by the proper nutrition and feeling good from the inside out.”

Jordin Sparks Workout Routine

Regularly working out was the hard part for the singer’s weight loss transformation, especially in comparison to her changing diet routine.

Her workout routine with the trainer mostly consists of high intensity exercises including weight training. It comprises a wide variety of exercises such as boxing, lunges, running, and more. This helps Sparks in burning a decent amount of calories as well as maximizing the toning of the body.

Jordin also absolutely loves the Zumba classes that she takes about three to four times a week that help her burn a high number of calories. Other activities that Jordin Sparks enjoys to maintain her weight loss transformation are hiking and running.

Takeaway

Jordin Sparks underwent a weight loss transformation with greater emphasis on getting healthy rather than fitting into any one size.

By tweaking her workout and diet routine, Sparks was able to drop 50 pounds of weight and maintain it. She started exercising portion control in her diet routine as well as staying active to burn a decent number of calories.

