How MLB Star Justin Turner’s Diet Has Helped Him Become a Better Third Baseman?

Justin Turner is an MLB baseball third baseman who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is regarded as one of the best players in baseball and has also won the 2020 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner’s field performance has significantly improved recently, and he has been performing at the lowest weight since his career of about fifteen years. He credits all this to the new diet that he has been following.

Let’s take a detailed look at Justin Turner’s diet that has enabled him to become a better third baseman.

MLB Star Justin Turner’s Diet to Become a Better Third Baseman

Professional baseball players tend to lead quite a demanding lifestyle, especially during the MLB season. Players are often involved in about six to seven games each week along with traveling about three times a week. This often affects their diet, since they are compelled to focus more on convenience rather than proper intake of nutrition.

The same goes for star player Justin Turner, especially as was seen during his initial years in the MLB. Over the years, however, Turner has been more focused on incorporating foods that are high in nutrition that enabled him to become a stronger and better player.

During the off-season, Justin Turner tried a new diet routine that helped him lose more weight than ever along with offering him greater mobility and durability on the field. Turner, along with his wife Kourtney, started a new diet routine popularly known as the Whole 30 diet.

This 30 day diet program prohibits having foods such as grains, sugar, alcohol, and dairy in one’s diet routine. Explaining his new diet plan, Turner said:

"The whole 30 diet is an elimination diet. You're cutting out alcohol, dairy, added sugars, carbs, and the point is to eat clean for 30 days and then reintroduce these things to see if you have any food sensitivities or restrictions."

Justin Turner immediately started noticing differences with the Whole 30 diet, and he concluded that staying away from dairy would be the best choice for his body. For Turner, the Whole 30 plan offered great results when he first tried it:

"I had insane results . . . I lost 16 pounds in a month. That was kind of mind blowing for me."

The weight loss journey with the Whole 30 diet made him more mobile on the field along with enhancing his lateral movements, which enabled him to become a better third baseman. Additionally, Turner was able to reach a career-high six homers well in the first month of the MLB season and is known for being a historically slow starter.

The star player's new diet routine limits his carb intake and tends to be high on protein. When Turner is at home, he prefers to start his day by cooking breakfast with his wife, which includes eggs, turkey sausages, turkey bacon, and oatmeal. He likes to snack on the Mexican Bowl after playing the game.

During the day game, Justin’s dinner options include chicken sausages, broccoli, chimichurri braised beef along with vegetables, Teriyaki chicken, or steak. For the night games, he has a simple lunch comprising ground turkey.

After late-night games, Justin Turner prefers high-protein snacks such as beef jerkey and hard-boiled eggs along with some cashews and walnuts.

Justin Turner’s new diet has not only improved his moves on the field but also enhanced his overall performance as shown in his career graph.

The positive impact that the Whole 30 diet has made on Turner’s career and overall health has encouraged him to partner with the Fresh N' Lean Company, that provides the service of organically prepared meal delivery in the U.S. The company also started an exclusive meal program for Whole 30 diets consisting of over 81 different types of meals.

Takeaway

The Whole 30 diet emphasizes the elimination of certain types of diets from the routine for 30 days and later reintroduces them to the diet to examine the person's restrictions and sensitivities. MLB star Turner credits his good game season to this new diet routine that has helped him become more mobile.

The Whole 30 meal plan has helped Turner lose weight, which has enabled him to move more freely on the field. This has significantly improved his performance on the baseball field and has raised his career graph to a new high.

