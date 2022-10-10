6 Kettlebell Exercises To Speed Up Your Weight Loss Journey

Kettlebell exercises are immensely useful for triggering weight loss and improving strength and endurance. You may not always have access to kettlebells, but if you do, it’s advised to include kettlebells into your workout routine.

One of the primary reasons why kettlebell exercises should be in your routine is because of the variations they offer. If you continue to do the same routine for a prolonged period, your muscles will get used to the exercise and movement. This could lead to a plateau, and you would have to introduce variations to your routine to break out of it.

Therefore, kettlebell exercises are best if you want to add variations to your workout routine from the beginning or sometime after you’ve mastered the basics and foundational moves.

6 Kettlebell Exercises to Accelerate Weight Loss

The following are some of the kettlebell exercises that you can incorporate into your routine for variation and to speed up your weight loss journey.

1) Kettlebell Squat

Kettlebell squat is an important exercise since it focuses on your overall lower body, especially your quads.

To do kettlebell squats, you need to hold the kettlebell in front of your chest and proceed to do simple squats. However, you can turn them into sumo squats, goblet squats, or any other variation of squats as you prefer.

2) Kettlebell Clean and Press

Kettlebell clean and press is similar to barbell clean and press. While during barbell clean and press you hold the barbell with both hands, with kettlebells, you’ll be holding one kettlebell in your right hand and extending your left arm to the side for balance.

It’s not easy to keep balance while doing kettlebell clean & press. Therefore, it’s better to begin with a lighter kettlebell to understand the entire movement. Once you’re comfortable using that weight, you can move to the next weight.

3) Kettlebell Swing

This is perhaps one of the most common kettlebell exercises on the list. Kettlebell swings help with strengthening and improving your lower back, while helping your posterior and hips as well. However, kettlebells can be extremely dangerous to do if you’re using a heavy weight without learning the form.

In fact, any exercise can be dangerous if you do it without learning the correct form. Instead of putting yourself in danger, it’s better to start with a lighter weight.

4) Kettlebell Lunges

Kettlebell lunges can be done by holding a kettlebell in each hand. Remember to be cautious of not using a weight that pulls you down with excessive force that your quads are unable to push back.

You can focus on a similar weight that you use for dumbbells when you’re introducing kettlebell lunges to your workout routine.

5) Kettlebell Squat and Thrust

Squat and thrust is a full-body exercise that primarily works on your quads, glutes, and shoulders. To do kettlebell squats and thrusts, hold the kettlebell from the bottom near your chest and stand straight. This is your starting position.

From there, proceed to do a squat first, and as you come up, extend your arms upwards to replicate a shoulder press motion. Lower the weight slowly to your chest to prepare for the next rep.

6) Kettlebell High Pull

Kettlebell high-pull is another full-body exercise that focuses on your lower back, arms, and glutes. To do kettlebell high pulls, hold the kettlebell with your right hand and extend the left arm for balance.

Next, lower the kettlebell and swing it backwards between your legs. While bringing the kettlebell forward, swing it forward and pull it upwards to shoulder level to ensure it's at the top of the motion.

Lower the weight slowly soon after, and swing it backwards again for the second rep. Repeat it on your left side.

Bottom Line

Kettlebell exercises are beneficial for anyone who wants to lose weight and gain strength. It’s a great piece of equipment for variation and allows for pronated and supinated grips as well.

Additionally, these exercises ensure that you can incorporate several full-body exercises to your routine as you become stronger and your muscles become much more capable of lifting heavier weights.

