Kim Kardashian Explains All about Her Flexitarian Diet

Kim Kardashian's mention of being a 'flexitarian' in a recent episode of The Kardashians sparked a flurry of conversations about the diet. People are curious if it's even a real thing.

For some, this is news and even confusing, but the term itself isn't new. It has been around since 1992.

Kim Kardashian' Flexitarian Diet

On the October 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian described herself as a flexitarian. By that, she means she eats mostly vegetables and fruits but sometimes eats meat too.

In addition to Kim, other Kardashian members such as Kourtney and Travis have talked about a vegan diet throughout the season. They have partnered with Daring Foods, a company that sells plant-based chicken products.

What Is a Flexitarian Diet?

Flexitarianism is a plant-based diet that allows for occasional meat intake. So you’re still focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts, but you occasionally still enjoy meat.

If you’re someone who’s always found the idea of vegetarianism appealing, but you love a good burger too much to give up completely, a flexitarian diet might be for you.

Kim Kardashian’s Flexitarian Diet Meal Plan

Kim Kardashian follows a mostly plant-based diet and is an ambassador for US-based fake-meat brand Beyond Meat. She has been vegan since 2019 but occasionally has meat products.

She shares stuff about her meals on social media, including chia pudding, smoothies and oatmeal; vegan sausage; felafel with rice and salad; ‘meat,’ usually with a salad or tacos. In the evenings, Kardashian mostly eats vegetables and other unprocessed foods.

In preparation for the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian went on a crash diet to lose 7 kilograms (15 pounds) in three weeks by consuming no carbs, no sugar, eating a “clean” diet, and drinking lots of water.

Is ‘Flexitarian Diet’ Healthy for Everyone?

Anyone who increases the amount of fruit and vegetables in their diet — whether or not they become vegan or vegetarian — will likely benefit from a health perspective.

One way to ensure your meals are well-rounded is by looking up recipes, doing some grocery shopping, and ensuring that your meal isn't just carbohydrates (for example, a piece of toast). It should also have adequate protein and healthy fats (for example, a piece of toast with avocado and baked beans).

Takeaway

Flexitarian diets are becoming more popular, so it's no surprise that someone like Kim Kardashian would advocate the diet. Many people who follow this type of diet sometimes consume meat and sometimes not.

That can make it harder to track your diet and what you're eating, which is one of the drawbacks of the diet. However, if you simplify your meals by sticking to just one type of food at each meal, that simplifies your life. So, try it out — it may just work for you.

The more you know about the lifestyle, the more it seems like flexitarianism is a great way to transition into veganism.

Depending on your schedule and other commitments, you may ease into it. Maybe you’d like to be a vegetarian first or try out flexitarianism before using it as a stepping stone towards veganism.

