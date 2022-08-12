Kourtney Kardashian’s Diet and Exercise Routine

Kourtney Kardashian has been in the limelight since the success of the reality television series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," where she starred along with her family. The success of the reality show has resulted in various spin-offs.

Kardashian is also involved in the fashion and retail industries along with her sisters. She launched her lifestyle website called Poosh in 2019. Kardashian has been on top of her wellness routine since she shot into the limelight, as she loves maintaining optimal health.

That explains why Kardashian looks more beautiful and happy as she gets older. The mother of three has been in great shape, thanks to following a strict diet and exercise routine.

A one-size fit-all approach is not possible, especially when it comes to health, but we can take inspiration from Kardashian's fitness routine. So, let’s get started..

Kourtney Kardashian’s Exercise Routine

Kourtney Kardashian works out at least six times a week. In an interview, the reality star said that she likes to work out every day, but a rest day is crucial to avoid getting injured and for proper recovery of her muscles.

Her workout generally focuses on burning fat along with toning and tightening her body. Her exercise routine is generally an amalgamation of HIIT exercises, Pilates, and cardio .

Kardashian absolutely loves Pilates and sometimes does two sessions a day. Pilates is a brilliant workout routine for toning the entire body along with building strength. This challenging workout also helps in improving body posture and building better muscle endurance.

Her workout routine will get your heart racing in no time, as the HIIT exercises target the butt and legs. Her gym sessions include a variety of exercises, such as squats, jump rope, push-ups, BOSU ball, donkey kicks, reverse lunges, jackknife, jumps, and more.

Kourtney Kardashian also likes outdoor activities that help her stay fit and lead a healthy lifestyle. That includes hiking and swimming with her friends and family. Not only is that a great exercise routine, but it also helps in avoiding the monotony of the same routine while having fun. Kardashian also has a Pilates machine at her home to stay in shape and proper form.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Diet

Kourtney Kardashian has been working hard to understand what works for her body and makes her feel fabulous along with the foods that can have a negative impact on her health and fitness.

She has tried several diets, such as keto, to better understand her body. Over the years, she was on a very strict diet that involved no dairy and gluten. However, she recently added them back in her diet but in moderation.

Breakfast

Kardashian's go-to breakfast involves whole-grain oatmeal with fresh seasonal fruits and honey. She avoids instant oatmeal, as it's bad for her health and body. Kardashian also takes collagen supplements, the first thing that wakes her up in the morning.

Lunch

Her lunch is relatively simple, like a fresh salad. Sometimes she adds protein to her meal by including chicken or salmon. After lunch, Kardashian likes to drink green tea, which has a lot of antioxidants and gives her energy for the rest of the day.

Dinner

Kardashian also keeps her dinner light and simple, like home-made soups, with ingredients such as beets, asparagus, and sweet potatoes. To jazz things up, she sometimes makes a turkey chili.

Snacks

Kourtney Kardashian prefers healthy snacks, such as a bowl of fresh fruit, vegetables, hummus, and raw almonds. That helps her stay satiated in between meals.

Kardashian also makes sweet potato chips for herself and her kids, whenever she has time. That allows them to indulge in junk food that's densely packed with nutrients.

Cheat Days

Kourtney Kardashian enjoys splurging on a trip or taking cheat days once in a while when out with her friends. She absolutely loves double-stuffed Oreos and ice cream. However, she does not like to call them cheat days because of the negative connotations associated with the term.

Bottom Line

Kourtney Kardashian has a thriving career and is an ever-evolving face in the wellness industry.

She has gained the fame and love of millions on social media. Kardashian definitely looks beautiful and in shape, thanks to her strict diet routine and intense workout sessions. She also tries to add some form of exercise when on vacation to maintain her physique.

You can try out the ever-evolving diet and exercise routine of the gorgeous mother of three and tailor it according to your specific body needs.

